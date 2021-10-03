Warrior women blanked by Flames

The Midland women’s soccer was knocked off 2-0 by the College of Saint Mary Saturday at Heedum Field.

The Warriors finished with their second-lowest shot total of the season (7) and their lowest number of shots on goal this season (2).

Although they found the back of the net, the Flames also found their scoring chances to be scarce as they too finished with their second-lowest shot total this season (9). However, CSM was able to make the most of their limited opportunities, beginning with a goal in the 30th minute after a powerful strike from Abbey Wilson.

CSM’s second goal came just five minutes into the second half and Wilson was involved once again.

A Midland foul led to a free-kick by Wilson who placed the ball high and tight. Warriors’ keeper Mackenzie Smith was able to make a great save on the shot, but the Warriors were unable to breathe a sigh of relief after the save. CSM’s Abbie Anderson sent the ball back into the net while Smith was still recovering from the initial shot attempt.

Smith finished with four saves in the game on six shots on goals, as well as denying two CSM corner kicks.

Up next for Midland (5-6, 2-3 GPAC), is a road trip to face Hastings (6-3-1, 2-2-1 GPAC) on Wednesday, October 6. First kick is set for 5:30 p.m.

