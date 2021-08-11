Warrior women, men both 6th in preseason GPAC soccer polls

Both Midland soccer programs were selected sixth in the preseason GPAC coaches poll released Wednesday.

The Warrior women, who are coming off a 7-5-4 season in 2020, totaled 84 points in the poll.

They will be under the direction of Cody Bartlow this fall. Bartlow joins as the latest Midland head coach with more than two decades of soccer coaching experience, most recently for the Eagles of Southwestern Christian University.

Midland are slated to begin their 2021 season on August 24 with a home game against York College.

Briar Cliff University totaled 136 points for first place in the 2021 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Preseason Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Poll. The Chargers garnered eight of thirteen first place votes. Briar Cliff was the GPAC regular season champion in 2020.

Concordia University was picked second with 129 points and two first place votes. The Bulldogs won the 2020 GPAC Postseason Tournament Championships. Jamestown was picked third with 120 points and three first place votes. Morningside and Hastings round out the top five.

On the men’s side, the Warriors garnered 73 points after a 3-10-1 mark a year ago.