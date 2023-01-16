Warrior women's struggles continue in 84-51 loss to Northwestern

The Midland women's struggles in conference play continued Saturday as the Warriors fell 84-51 to Northwestern.

With the setback, the Warriors fifth straight, Midland falls 3-14 overall and 1-10 in the GPAC. Northwestern improves to 14-3 and 8-2 in the conference.

Erin Prusa gave Midland it's only lead of the afternoon by putting in the opening score of the game.

Northwestern answered with 6-0 run and never looked back.

By the end of the opening frame, Midland found itself in a 23-7 hole.

The Warriors outscored the Raiders 14-13 in the second quarter, aided by a string of sharpshooting from Erin Foxhall, Gabby Beauperthuy, and Lexi Kraft, but still faced a 36-21 halftime deficit.

Gradually, Northwestern began to pull away in the second half.

For the quarter, the Raiders made 11 shots from the field while limiting Midland to just 4 to up their lead to 60-37.

Sam Shepard led Midland's offensive efforts with 10 points and 7 rebounds. She was followed by Sarah Shepard with seven points. Prusa dished out a career-high seven assists while adding six points.

Midland shot 15-for-53 (28.3%) while Northwestern was 37-for-70 (52.9%). The Raiders got 42 points from their bench and converted 17 Warrior turnovers into 22 points.

Next up for Midland (3-14, 1-11 GPAC) will be a rematch with Mount Marty (5-13, 2-10 GPAC). The Lancers claimed the first meeting between the two teams 67-60.

The GPAC matchup will begin at 6:00 p.m. inside the Wikert Event Center on Wednesday, January 18.