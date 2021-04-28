Warriors are quarterfinals bound after sweep of Indiana Wesleyan

The Midland volleyball team brought their brooms to Sioux City.
The Warriors finished off pool play at the NAIA National Tournament with a 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-18) sweep of No. 4 Indiana Wesleyan to secure their spot in the quarterfinals Wednesday.
“I was really surprised we were able to sweep Indiana Wesleyan because they are ranked number four in the nation for a reason,” Midland coach Paul Giesselmann said. “They are the best passing team that we’ve seen all year. They are so good at siding out.”
The Warriors produced one of its most efficient offensive nights of the season to vanish the Wildcats. Midland hit .353 as a team with five players hitting over .333.
“What’s really made us a great team this spring is we’ve had everyone set up, so we are a really balanced team right now,” Giesselmann said.
Taliyah Flores led the offensive with 14 kills and 16 digs—the 13th time she’s reached double-figures in both categories this season. Maggie Hiatt added 13 kills to the mix to go along with nine from Brooke Fredrickson, eight from Lauryn Samuelson and six from Sydney Morehouse, who also added four blocks.
Hope Leimbach orchestrated the Warriors, passing out 44 assists.
“We passed really well and Hope did a great job of decision-making, getting the ball in the right hitters’ hands,” Giesselmann said. “Hope just made fantastic decisions today.”
The opening set played out like the heavyweight fight that it was with seven different ties in the early proceedings
Midland built up a 15-11 lead and kept the cushion down the stretch to secure the six-point, 25-19, set one win.
The Warriors broke up another back-and-forth affair in the second set to peel out to a 14-11 lead. Midland stretched its lead to six, where it remained the rest of the way as Samuelson put down a kill to close out the set 25-17.
Indiana Wesleyan got out to their best start in the third set, but the Warriors outscored the Wildcats 8-2 at the heart of the set to pull out to a 16-12 lead.
The Warriors lead grew to six, 22-16, before the Wildcats made a late push to stave off elimination.
Hiatt put down the final kill to secure the sweep.
Midland will face a familiar foe in the round of eight, taking on conference opponent Northwestern.
The Warriors lost their only meeting with the Raiders 3-2 with Midland pulling out to a 2-0 lead in the match before surrendering the final three sets.
All five GPAC teams in Sioux City won their pool play with Jamestown, Concordia and Dordt all punching their tickets to quarterfinals.
“It doesn’t surprise me at all,” Giesselman said on the GPAC winning five of the eight pools. “I’ve told people this for several years now that the GPAC is the premier NAIA league.”