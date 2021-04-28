Warriors are quarterfinals bound after sweep of Indiana Wesleyan

The opening set played out like the heavyweight fight that it was with seven different ties in the early proceedings

Midland built up a 15-11 lead and kept the cushion down the stretch to secure the six-point, 25-19, set one win.

The Warriors broke up another back-and-forth affair in the second set to peel out to a 14-11 lead. Midland stretched its lead to six, where it remained the rest of the way as Samuelson put down a kill to close out the set 25-17.

Indiana Wesleyan got out to their best start in the third set, but the Warriors outscored the Wildcats 8-2 at the heart of the set to pull out to a 16-12 lead.

The Warriors lead grew to six, 22-16, before the Wildcats made a late push to stave off elimination.

Hiatt put down the final kill to secure the sweep.

Midland will face a familiar foe in the round of eight, taking on conference opponent Northwestern.

The Warriors lost their only meeting with the Raiders 3-2 with Midland pulling out to a 2-0 lead in the match before surrendering the final three sets.

All five GPAC teams in Sioux City won their pool play with Jamestown, Concordia and Dordt all punching their tickets to quarterfinals.