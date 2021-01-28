Warriors baseball drops both in two-game set

Midland University’s baseball team opened the spring portion of their schedule on Wednesday as the team took on College of Idaho and No. 19 Benedictine University at Mesa on the first day of the Coach Calderone Tournament.
The Warrior dropped both games of their two-game set, falling to 1-3 on the year.
Midland entered the day with a 1-1 record after splitting a series with Bellevue University during the fall semester.
Game One: College of Idaho 13, Midland 12
Heading into the eighth inning, Midland looked to have secured the win with a 12-7 lead.
The Yotes rallied for a seven-run inning and held the Warriors scoreless through a pair of innings to claim a 13-12 win.
The late rally was sparked with two outs on the board. From there, the Yotes capitalized on aggressive base running and singles to rack up seven runs.
Idaho’s Trueblood picked up the win, going 2.2 innings and striking out a pair. Midland’s Lucas Hamzeh suffered the loss, giving up three earned runs late in the game.
Peyton Garbers pace the offense by going 3-for-4 with three RBI, a double and a stolen base. Madduz Miyastoto finished 3-for-5 driving in three runs.
Game Two: No. 19 Benedictine University at Mesa 7, Midland 4
The late-inning struggles continued for the Warriors as a four-run sixth inning was the difference in the nightcap.
Benedictine racked up 14 hits compared to 7 for the Warriors. The Red Hawks left 11 runners on base compared to six for the Warriors.
Midland tied the game at 1-1 in the second inning off a sac fly. Midland would return in the following inning with a three-run burst, ignited by a triple from Garbers, to go up 4-1. That would be all the run-production the Red Hawks would allow as the opposition chipped away at the lead to earn an eventual 7-4 win.
Midland (1-3) is back in action on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The Warriors take on Panhandle State on Thursday, with a 4:00 p.m. first pitch in Glendale, Arizona with games against San Diego Christian and Arizona Christian to following two days.