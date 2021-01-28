Warriors baseball drops both in two-game set

Midland University’s baseball team opened the spring portion of their schedule on Wednesday as the team took on College of Idaho and No. 19 Benedictine University at Mesa on the first day of the Coach Calderone Tournament.

The Warrior dropped both games of their two-game set, falling to 1-3 on the year.

Midland entered the day with a 1-1 record after splitting a series with Bellevue University during the fall semester.

Game One: College of Idaho 13, Midland 12

Heading into the eighth inning, Midland looked to have secured the win with a 12-7 lead.

The Yotes rallied for a seven-run inning and held the Warriors scoreless through a pair of innings to claim a 13-12 win.

The late rally was sparked with two outs on the board. From there, the Yotes capitalized on aggressive base running and singles to rack up seven runs.

Idaho’s Trueblood picked up the win, going 2.2 innings and striking out a pair. Midland’s Lucas Hamzeh suffered the loss, giving up three earned runs late in the game.