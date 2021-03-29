Warriors baseball struggles in weekend slate

Midland lost a pair of GPAC games Sunday afternoon against Dakota Wesleyan, losing 10-5 and 11-3.
The losses bring the Warriors to 11-15 on the season and 1-6 in GPAC play. The Tigers move to 7-10 overall and 2-5 in conference play.
Game One: Dakota Wesleyan 10, Midland 5
Both offenses came alive early on in the opening game with a combined seven runs in the second inning.
The Warriors jumped out to a 3-0 lead that was sparked by singles from Dakota Thornton and Eathan Secrest. Maddux Miyasato followed the singles with a double to left field that brought in Thornton. In the next at-bat, Kyle Weber was walked allowing Secrest to score. Sam Braun hit a sacrifice fly to left field, bringing Miyasato in to score the Warriors’ final run of the inning.
The Tigers immediately responded in the bottom of the inning. Three hits and a Midland defensive error brought in four runs to give them a 4-3 lead. Dakota Wesleyan’s offense was only heating up as they got the bats going again in the following two innings, scoring six more runs and pushing their advantage to 10-3.
After the three-run 2nd inning, Midland’s offense stalled. They accumulated just one hit over four innings before a late comeback effort in the 7th inning. Braun picked up another RBI with a sacrifice fly to right field that scored Logan Brede. Then, after getting on base with a double to center field Weber scored on a Tyler Foster single to center.
Game Two: Dakota Wesleyan 11, Midland 3
The Warriors’ offensive struggles carried over into game two for much of the early portion of the contest with just one hit through the first five innings.
The Tigers’ offense spilled over into game two as they scored in four of the first five innings, and led 6-0 heading into the 6th inning.
Trey Nichols smacked a home run in the top of the 6th and provided a spark of life into the Warriors’ offense.
After singling to left field to get on base, Sam Braun scored on a Peyton Garbers’ single to the shortstop in the 7th inning. Then, in the 8th inning, Kyle Weber tripled to center field and then scored on a Matt Abdelnour sacrifice fly to left field.
Two more Tigers runs in the bottom of the 8th gave the Tigers all the breathing room they needed as they held on for the 11-3 victory.
The Warriors (11-16, 1-7 GPAC) will look to bounce back and gain some momentum as they begin a six-game home stretch with a doubleheader against Hastings College (5-15, 3-5 GPAC). First pitch of game one is set for 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 1 at Moller Field.
Midland also dropped a pair of GPAC conference games with the University of Jamestown on Friday afternoon at Moller Field with the Warriors falling in game one 6-0 and game two 5-2.
Game One: Jamestown 6, Midland 0
It was a pitcher’s duel through five innings with neither team finding a way to score.
The pace of play shifted in the sixth inning when Jamestown scored its first run of the day off an RBI double. The bats continued to roll for the Jimmies, forcing a Midland pitching change as James Scurto entered the game. Jamestown was unphased by the change, taking pitches and forcing Scurto into long at-bats.
A groundout eventually got Midland out of the inning with the Warriors trailing 3-0.
The Warriors went down in order in the bottom of the frame to put the bats back in the hands of the Jimmies. Jamestown wasted no time as the leadoff batter got on with a walk.
Another walk saw a pair on the base paths, and those runners came around to score after a two-out double found the wall. Jamestown plated one more in the inning thanks to a single to left, taking a 6-0 lead into the bottom of the seventh.
Game Two: Jamestown 5, Midland 2
The early innings of game two followed a similar trend, going scoreless until the top of the fourth.
Jamestown took advantage of a wild throw on the Warriors to take a 1-0 lead. The lead extended in the sixth inning after a double scored a runner from third.
Another pair of runs crossed home plate before a strikeout ended the inning, leaving Jamestown’s lead at 4-0.
The Warriors were able to string something together in the bottom of the sixth, and it was all kicked off with a leadoff walk by Peyton Garbers. Another walk, this time by Sam Braun, had runners on the corners with nobody out. Kyle Weber executed situational batting, placing a fly ball to deep right-center to score Midland’s first run of the day. Jamestown managed to get out of the frame with a double-play.
Jamestown got one back in the seventh to bring the score to 5-1. The Warriors didn’t go down without a fight, though. Midland loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth, and a veteran at-bat by Dakota Thornton drew a walk to bring a run in. A line out and groundout ended the inning, though, securing Jamestown’s 5-2 win.
Steven Boyd struck out a dozen in five innings of work in the loss.