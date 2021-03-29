Warriors baseball struggles in weekend slate

Midland lost a pair of GPAC games Sunday afternoon against Dakota Wesleyan, losing 10-5 and 11-3.

The losses bring the Warriors to 11-15 on the season and 1-6 in GPAC play. The Tigers move to 7-10 overall and 2-5 in conference play.

Game One: Dakota Wesleyan 10, Midland 5

Both offenses came alive early on in the opening game with a combined seven runs in the second inning.

The Warriors jumped out to a 3-0 lead that was sparked by singles from Dakota Thornton and Eathan Secrest. Maddux Miyasato followed the singles with a double to left field that brought in Thornton. In the next at-bat, Kyle Weber was walked allowing Secrest to score. Sam Braun hit a sacrifice fly to left field, bringing Miyasato in to score the Warriors’ final run of the inning.

The Tigers immediately responded in the bottom of the inning. Three hits and a Midland defensive error brought in four runs to give them a 4-3 lead. Dakota Wesleyan’s offense was only heating up as they got the bats going again in the following two innings, scoring six more runs and pushing their advantage to 10-3.