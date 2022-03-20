Warriors baseball takes series from Dordt

Midland baseball split its doubleheader with Dordt Saturday to take the series three games to one.

The Defenders took game one, 3-0, while the Warriors won game two, 12-0. The split moves Midland’s record to 16-3 overall and 3-1 in the GPAC. Dordt’s season record progresses to 5-15 and 1-3.

Dordt 3, Midland 0

The Defenders avoided the four-game sweep with a 3-0 shutout victory in game one against the Warriors. Dordt scored a pair of runs in the 1st, and then added another in the 6th while limiting Midland to four hits on the afternoon.

The Warriors had their chances, leaving a combined seven runners on base, at least one in each of the first six innings.

Jay Lambert went the distance on the mound, pitching 6.0 innings. He scattered four hits while allowing two earned runs. He struck out six Defender batters in his first conference outing.

Midland 12, Dordt 0 (7 innings)

After three innings of scoreless action, Midland broke through with four runs in the 4th, then added one in the 6th, and put the game on tilt with seven in the 7th.

Four straight batters reached base safely to start the fourth inning for the Warriors. Trey Nichols singled to left, Connor Petersen doubled to right, and then Bakari Gayle singled up the middle and drove in two runs.

The fourth hit came off the bat of Peyton Garbers with a double to right. Gayle scored on a Harold Urban RBI ground out and Garbers came across on an RBI flyout by Kyle Weber.

Gayle manufactured the lone run in the 6th with his speed. After singling through the left side, he stole second base and third base, then scored on a wild pitch.

Midland’s seven-run 7th inning began with a single by Dakota Thornton and a walk of Nichols by the newly inserted Dordt relief pitcher. The Defender hurler outing was short-lived as he was subbed after just two batters.

His replacement didn’t fare much better as he gave up a single to Petersen and a two-RBI double by Gayle before getting the hook.

The third Dordt pitcher of the inning’s start began with a free pass to Garbers. He was in a position to get the first out of the inning as Harold Urban hit a grounder to the shortstop. An error by the veteran middle-infielder allowed Urban to reach to load the bases.

After getting back-to-back outs, a strikeout, and then a fielder’s choice, Dordt’s struggles on the mound flared up once more. Garbers came in after a wild pitch and another errant pitch allowed Beau Boyle to advance to second.

Chase Reynolds doubled home Boyle and then came in after an error by the first baseman kept the inning going.

Dordt allowed seven runs on four hits while committing six errors in the inning.

Facing a deficit of a dozen, the Defenders’ offense couldn’t extend the game and the mercy rule was enacted with a ten-run lead after seven innings.

Lucas Hamzeh utilized the defense behind him with four strikeouts and three hits in 6.0 innings of work.

Midland (16-3) will take on No. 10-ranked Bellevue (15-7) in a non-conference nine-inning game on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 5:00 p.m. at Moller Field in Fremont on March 22.

