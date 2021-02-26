Warriors battle back for 4-3 win

Midland University baseball battled back from an early deficit, scoring three runs late in the game, to earn a 4-3 win over (RV) Our Lady of the Lake University on Thursday night.

The Warriors improve to 5-6 on the year while the Saints drop to 1-6.

OLLU hit the ground running in the opening frame as the leadoff batter tripled to the right-center.

The Warriors worked around an offensive threat by intentionally walking the number three batter in the line-up, but the clean-up hitter executed his job with a three-run blast to right field. The Warriors got out of the inning without allowing another run to cross the plate.

After the three-run first inning, James Scurto held the Saints scoreless, letting his defense do the work behind him.

Midland’s offense wore down the Saints starter and pounce when their opportunity to arise.

That moment came in the fifth inning as Kyle Weber singled to center and scored on a triple from Chase Reynolds.

OLLU’s starter got out of the inning on an infield double play but was pulled from the game after throwing 89 pitches.