Warriors bested in overtime

The Midland men’s soccer took Briar Cliff to overtime Wednesday afternoon at Heedum Field, but couldn't complete the comeback as the Chargers secured a 3-2 win with a goal three minutes into the extra period.

Midland’s attack got off to a quick start as they found the back of the net in the 9th minute with a goal from senior forward Liam Brandso set up by sophomore midfielder Carlos Covo.

The goal gave the Warriors some breathing room as they continued to pressure Briar Cliff’s defense earning a corner kick and taking four shots, three on goal, in the first half.

On defense the Warriors were stout, allowing just one shot during the first 45 minutes.

The match was very physical, with thirteen fouls and two yellow cards in the first half and the second half would prove to be much of the same with 11 fouls and 7 more yellow cards between the feisty rivals.

Briar Cliff would draw even early in the second half off a header from defender Alpha Faye in the 47th minute found the back of the net off a throw-in.

Possession went back and forth and the tension rose in the physical affair. Eventually a foul from Chargers midfielder Martin De Leon would draw him his second yellow card resulting in disqualification in the 74th minute.