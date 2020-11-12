Warriors bested in overtime

The Midland men’s soccer took Briar Cliff to overtime Wednesday afternoon at Heedum Field, but couldn't complete the comeback as the Chargers secured a 3-2 win with a goal three minutes into the extra period.
Midland’s attack got off to a quick start as they found the back of the net in the 9th minute with a goal from senior forward Liam Brandso set up by sophomore midfielder Carlos Covo.
The goal gave the Warriors some breathing room as they continued to pressure Briar Cliff’s defense earning a corner kick and taking four shots, three on goal, in the first half.
On defense the Warriors were stout, allowing just one shot during the first 45 minutes.
The match was very physical, with thirteen fouls and two yellow cards in the first half and the second half would prove to be much of the same with 11 fouls and 7 more yellow cards between the feisty rivals.
Briar Cliff would draw even early in the second half off a header from defender Alpha Faye in the 47th minute found the back of the net off a throw-in.
Possession went back and forth and the tension rose in the physical affair. Eventually a foul from Chargers midfielder Martin De Leon would draw him his second yellow card resulting in disqualification in the 74th minute.
Playing with just ten men the Chargers attack was not phased and responded with a goal as Luis Paulo Sartor headed home the go-ahead goal in the 76th minute.
Midland would not go away as they responded just four minutes later with a goal by Covo off of two great passes from Brandso and freshman forward Dominique Ishimwe. The goal drew the match 2-2 and would force the match into overtime.
The extra time would not last long as just three minutes in Faye scored his second goal of the match, this one off of a rebound following an initial save by Warriors’ goalkeeper Matthew Ricci. The goal earned the Chargers a 3-2 victory and three points in the conference standings.
The Warriors will take the pitch again on Saturday, November 14. They’ll face the Broncos of Hastings College in their final home match of the season. The GPAC matchup is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on the pitch at Heedum Field in Fremont.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!