Warriors blast Cleary for first win

The Midland men's lacrosse team picked up the largest win in program history Monday, beating Cleary University 19-2 for its first win of the year.

In the opening five minutes, Midland connected on two different scoring opportunities by Joshua Pereira and Marty Gospodarski. Later in the quarter, Nick Crociata and Savion Johnson both scored within the span of a minute to push the Midland advantage to 4-0.

Cleary got on the board with two goals in the second quarter, but Midland scored twice in between the Cleary scores and led 6-2 with 6:48 to play in the first half. The Warriors’ Carson Meier caught fire in the quarter and completed a hat-trick in less than five total minutes. His last two goals gave the Warriors an 8-2 lead at halftime.

The second-half was all Midland.

The Warriors found the back of the net seven times in the third quarter. Pereira and Crociata both completed their hat-tricks, Meier added a fourth goal, and Tyler Renshaw and Nick Saunsoci both scored their first goals of the season in the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Warriors earned a fourth hat-trick, with Saunsoci adding two more goals to his tally. Two other Midland scores brought the game to its final mark, 19-2.

Midland (1-1) will remain on the road for the third game of their opening eight-game road stretch to start the season, facing Morningside in the Warriors KCAC opener. Face-off is set for 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 4.

