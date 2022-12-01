Warriors blow halftime lead at Mount Marty

The Midland women took a seven-point lead into the halftime locker room against Mount Marty Wednesday night in Yankton.

When the Warriors returned after the second, they were saddled with a seven-point deficit and their four-straight loss, falling 67-60.

Midland jumped out to an early with an 8-0 to start the contest, kick started by a Kennedy Darner three-pointer.

Mount Marty whittled the Warriors advantage to just four, 16-12, by the end of the opening frame.

Sam Shepard and Sarah Shepard got the Warriors started in the second quarter with a barrage of three-pointers. The lead grew to a dozen, 31-19, following Sarah’s second triple with just under five minutes on the game clock. After several scoreless minutes, the Lancers attempted to battle back but the Warriors held them off heading into the half with a seven-point lead, 33-26.

After the intermission, Midland started the third quarter strong, going on a 6-0 run. Mount Marty countered with a 14-2 run, pulling the Lancers within a point at 41-40.

Mount Marty squared the game up a 44-44 by the third quarter bell, the first tie since the opening tip.

Erin Prusa, who finished with 14 points on the night, briefly returned Midland to the lead, only for Mount Marty to go on a 7-2 run and claim its first lead of the night at 51-48.

Lexi Kraft kept the Warriors in the game, hitting back-to-back three's to give Midland a 54-53 lead, their last lead of the evening.

Mount Marty went on a 7-0 run, taking advantage of four empty possession by Midland.

The Warriors managed to pull within three, 60-57, but Mount Marty iced away the game at the free throw line in the final minute, converting 5 of 6 from the charity stripe.

Sam Shepard Erin Prusa led the team offensively with 14 points each, closely followed by Kraft who had 11.

Midland shot 21-for-59 (35.6%) for the game while Mount Marty shot 23-for-66 (34.8%). The Lancers had a slight edge in second point chances 6 to 5 aided by the 43 to 33 edge in rebounds.

The Warriors record falls to 0-3 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and to 2-5 overall with the setback. Mount Marty advances their record to 1-4 in the conference and 3-7 overall.

Midland will be back in action at home this weekend as they take on No. 5 Dordt (9-0, 4-0) in conference play.

The game will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, inside the Wikert Event Center, Fremont, Nebraska.