Warriors break records at Dutcher Classic

Midland University took to the track and field in Crete, Nebraska over the weekend as they competed in the 2021 Jim Dutcher Classic, hosted by Doane University.
The Warriors had several successes over the two-day meet with four event champions, a pair of runner-up finishes, and eight other placings in the top six.
Dylan Kucera continued his winning streak by winning both the men's discus and shot put.
In the discus, he broke his own school record multiple times in the process of competing. His best throw of the meet was 51.31m (168’ 4”). In the shot put, his first place throw went 17.98m (59’0”), 1.6m ahead of the second place finisher.
He also finished second in the hammer throw with a throw of 57.97m while Will DeLay finished 14th out of the 29 finalists with a throw of 46.34m.
On the track, Adrien Patigny won the 200m dash, running 22.12 along with running into a headwind. The men’s 4x100m relay team, comprised of Shandon Reitzell, Adrien Patigny, Eli Hustad, and Abbas Muhammad, finished 3rd with a time of 43.54.
The 4x400 men’s relay team, which included Reitzell, Patigny, Matthew Welton, and Daniel Olson, finished 3rd with a time of 3:31.80.
Kylee Edmonds broke her own school record in the pole vault clearing 3.76m (12’4”) while finishing fourth. Wendy van Nes captured a sixth place finish in the event with a height of 3.41m (11’2.25”).
On the first day of competition, Myia Johnson would go on to win the 5000m with a time of 19:49.49.
Jose Gonzalez finished runner-up in the 10000m (32:45.71). Gonzalez’s time moves him to fifth on the Midland leaderboard for the event.
Rian Boub threw for a mark of 28.47m earning herself a 10th place finish in the javelin.
Other Warrior results on the track include Carson Woodward’s fifth place finish in 110m hurdles with a time of 16.17. Madyson Ray was fifth in the 400m hurdles with a final time of 1:11.12.
Daniel Olson placed fifth in the 1500m at 4:21.08.
Matthew Welton was ninth out of 12 in the 400m dash with a time of 52.09.
Back in the field, Ross McMahon was fifth in the men’s high jump at 1.95 (6’ 4.75”) and Eli Hustad placed fifth in the triple jump 12.74m (41’ 9.75”)
In the women’s shot put, Natalie Iacovetto finished 10th out of 27 finalists with an effort of 11.90m (39’ 0.5”).
Midland will be back in action this week as they compete in the Drake Relays and the Grand View Viking Classic. Both meets are in Des Moines, Iowa. The Drake Relays begins on Wednesday, April 21, and concludes on Saturday, April 24 while the Viking Classic takes place on Friday, April 23.