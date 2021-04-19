Warriors break records at Dutcher Classic

Midland University took to the track and field in Crete, Nebraska over the weekend as they competed in the 2021 Jim Dutcher Classic, hosted by Doane University.

The Warriors had several successes over the two-day meet with four event champions, a pair of runner-up finishes, and eight other placings in the top six.

Dylan Kucera continued his winning streak by winning both the men's discus and shot put.

In the discus, he broke his own school record multiple times in the process of competing. His best throw of the meet was 51.31m (168’ 4”). In the shot put, his first place throw went 17.98m (59’0”), 1.6m ahead of the second place finisher.

He also finished second in the hammer throw with a throw of 57.97m while Will DeLay finished 14th out of the 29 finalists with a throw of 46.34m.

On the track, Adrien Patigny won the 200m dash, running 22.12 along with running into a headwind. The men’s 4x100m relay team, comprised of Shandon Reitzell, Adrien Patigny, Eli Hustad, and Abbas Muhammad, finished 3rd with a time of 43.54.

The 4x400 men’s relay team, which included Reitzell, Patigny, Matthew Welton, and Daniel Olson, finished 3rd with a time of 3:31.80.