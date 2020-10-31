Warriors bring back bulk of last season's squad

Midland men’s basketball fans won’t have to consult their roster much this season if they are familiar with the Warriors line-up.
Midland returns eight members from last year’s line-up including five who saw starting action.
“These guys have played a lot of games together and have a lot of experience in GPAC play and beyond,” Midland coach Oliver Drake said. “They spent the whole summer working together.”
The experience and chemistry is what the Warriors are hoping to use to boast last season’s 10-17 (6-14 GPAC) record.
“Not every group really, truly likes each other and embraces one another and this group does,” Drake said “Any time I’ve been a part of a group where they enjoy being around one another and working with one another the wins and losses take care of themselves.”
At the top of a young roster is the lone senior Laurence Merritt, who is coming off an All-GPAC Honorable Mention selection last season. Merritt averaged a team-high 16.7 points per game.
Also back is Bowen Sandquist, who Drake called “a coach on the floor,” for the Warriors. The junior was a Second Team All-GPAC selection as a sophomore while averaging 15.3 points per game while being the only Warrior to start all 27 games last season.
Emmanuel Bryson is also apart of the four-man junior class—Midland has just seven upperclassmen on its roster. Bryson started 11 games while playing in 25 and averaged 10.4 points per game.
Heralding the sophomore class returners are Jake Rueschhoff and Samuel Mailloux. Both played in all 27 games as freshman with Rueschhoff averaging 7.7 points per game and Mailloux chipping in 6.1 points per game.
“The guys have taken their workouts and mentality to another level, so our expectations are extremely high for this group,” Drake said.
As a team, Midland averaged 79.5 points per game while giving up 83.1 points per game, the second-high mark by a team coached by Drake.
“(The defensive numbers) weren’t where we are accustomed to them being at, so we spent a significant amount of time on our defense,” Drake said. “We are just a little bit older, a little bit stronger, a little better and we hope that adds up to being better defensively.”
Midland’s 2020-21 slate was trimmed down to 25 games this season and will feature five non-conference games sprinkled into a 20-game GPAC schedule.
“We are so thankful to have the opportunity to do the thing that we love and for those two hours a day, it doesn’t seem like there is a pandemic except for the masks, which we all have become accustomed to,” Drake said.
Midland was picked to finish 10th out of 11 teams in the preseason GPAC poll.
The Warriors start their season Saturday at home against Grand View. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!