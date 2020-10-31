Warriors bring back bulk of last season's squad

Emmanuel Bryson is also apart of the four-man junior class—Midland has just seven upperclassmen on its roster. Bryson started 11 games while playing in 25 and averaged 10.4 points per game.

Heralding the sophomore class returners are Jake Rueschhoff and Samuel Mailloux. Both played in all 27 games as freshman with Rueschhoff averaging 7.7 points per game and Mailloux chipping in 6.1 points per game.

“The guys have taken their workouts and mentality to another level, so our expectations are extremely high for this group,” Drake said.

As a team, Midland averaged 79.5 points per game while giving up 83.1 points per game, the second-high mark by a team coached by Drake.

“(The defensive numbers) weren’t where we are accustomed to them being at, so we spent a significant amount of time on our defense,” Drake said. “We are just a little bit older, a little bit stronger, a little better and we hope that adds up to being better defensively.”

Midland’s 2020-21 slate was trimmed down to 25 games this season and will feature five non-conference games sprinkled into a 20-game GPAC schedule.