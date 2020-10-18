Warriors cage Tigers for third straight-win

The Warriors’ ground game would get going on their next drive in a big way. Facing a third and five from their own 39-yard line, the offensive line freed up Maximus Wold for a 61-yard touchdown run with 5:41 left in the half. The Warriors’ two-point attempt failed, leaving the score at 29-0.

Before the half, Dakota Wesleyan would go on an eight-play drive that would result in their first score of the day. An eight-yard run made it 29-7 heading into the intermission.

After intermission, the Midland defense would keep the Tigers offense at bay while the Midland offense continued to have success on the ground and through the air. Keenan Smith took in a two-yard run to make it 36-7 near the end of the third.

In the final quarter, DWU found the end zone for the second and final time of the day as they threw for a 22-yard touchdown with 8:29 left to play.

The Tigers 14 points is the first time Midland has given up multiple scores since week two.

The Midland defense, who had already scored a safety earlier the game would come up with six points on the next DWU drive. Zach Acamo, who was named the GPAC Defensive Player of the Week for a second straight week, intercepted the Tigers’ pass and returned it 37 yards for the score to make it 43-14.