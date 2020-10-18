Warriors cage Tigers for third straight-win

Midland never trailed Saturday as the Warriors won its straight game with a drubbing of Dakota Wesleyan University, 50-14.
Dalton Tremayne, the GPAC’s Special Teams Player-of-the-Week, took the opening kickoff from Joe Quintal Field 87 yards for the score, giving Midland a 7-0 lead just 16 seconds into the game.
Dakota Wesleyan nearly matched the Midland special teams opening on the ensuing kickoff as they returned it all the way back to the MU four-yard line. The Midland defense would get the ball back two plays later though as Theo Blum picked off a pass near the goal line and returned out to the 21.
The second score of the game near the end of the quarter after the Warriors took over near midfield after a Connor Smith forced fumble and recovery ended the Tigers' third drive of the game. Four plays later, River Walker found Jordelle Lacy for a nine-yard pass and catch to make it a 14-0 game with 1:17 left in the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, the Midland defense put up their first pair of points of the game as DWU’s punter saw the ball sail through his legs and was tackled in the end zone for a safety.
Midland’s offense would take possession after the free kick and on their first play of the drive Walker hooked up with Darin Gentry for a 49-yard touchdown extending the lead out even further.
The Warriors’ ground game would get going on their next drive in a big way. Facing a third and five from their own 39-yard line, the offensive line freed up Maximus Wold for a 61-yard touchdown run with 5:41 left in the half. The Warriors’ two-point attempt failed, leaving the score at 29-0.
Before the half, Dakota Wesleyan would go on an eight-play drive that would result in their first score of the day. An eight-yard run made it 29-7 heading into the intermission.
After intermission, the Midland defense would keep the Tigers offense at bay while the Midland offense continued to have success on the ground and through the air. Keenan Smith took in a two-yard run to make it 36-7 near the end of the third.
In the final quarter, DWU found the end zone for the second and final time of the day as they threw for a 22-yard touchdown with 8:29 left to play.
The Tigers 14 points is the first time Midland has given up multiple scores since week two.
The Midland defense, who had already scored a safety earlier the game would come up with six points on the next DWU drive. Zach Acamo, who was named the GPAC Defensive Player of the Week for a second straight week, intercepted the Tigers’ pass and returned it 37 yards for the score to make it 43-14.
The Warriors would score one more time before the final buzzer. Ander Miller ran the ball in from 11 yards out with six seconds to set the final tally at 50-14.
“I was very proud of our effort today,” said head coach Jeff Jamrog afterward. “Guys were flying around, making plays, and playing together. They were having a lot of fun out there. We wanted to start fast and were able to execute the opening kickoff to perfection. We’ll need to clean up some things as far as mental mistakes and penalties this week, but we will definitely enjoy this one.”
Offensively the Warriors gained 513 yards to the Tigers’ 249. Midland had a balanced attack with 250 yards passing and 263 yards running the ball.
In the passing game, Walker was 14 of 23 for 250 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Gentry caught a team-high 4 balls for 135 yards and one touchdown. Tremayne had two catches for 56 yards and Lacy had two catches for 26 total yards and a score.
On the ground, Walker led the team with 59 yards on 10 carries. Wold had two carries for 58 yards and a score. Miller had 51 yards on 4 carries and a score, and Smith added 37 yards on a team-high 14 carries with a score as well.
Defensively, Midland was led by Acamo who had 14 tackles, 10 of which were solo. Two of his tackles were for a loss and he also broke up a pass and intercepted one for a pick-six. Blum and Trevor Havlovic each had 6 tackles. Havlovic had the Warriors’ lone sack of the game.
“All three units made huge plays today and each unit scored," Jamrog said. It’s great to see what the product looks like when the plan comes together. We’re going to enjoy this win today and start getting ready for Jamestown tomorrow.”
Midland (3-2) will look to extend their three-game winning streak this upcoming week at home when they host Jamestown (0-3). The Jimmies lost 54-7 at home to Morningside this week.
Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. in Fremont, Nebraska at Heedum Field. Tickets are sold out but the game will be available to watch on MidlandAthletics.com for fans still looking to support the Warriors.
