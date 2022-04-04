Warriors capture ten Top 10 placements

Midland track and field teams secured nine individual and one relay top ten placements at the 2022 Central Nebraska Challenge hosted by Hastings College and the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

The men’s 4x400m relay group of Adrien Patigny, Shandon Reitzell, Henri Stöckermann, and Blake Olbrich placed eighth with a time of 3:29.62.

It wasn’t the only top finish for three of the four as Patigny, Reitzell, and Stöckermann all had individual top ten marks on the day.

Individually on the track, Patigny placed sixth in the 400m with a time of 49.94. Stöckermann was 10th in the 800m with a time of 1:56.35.

Reitzell led a trio of Warriors in the high jump. He placed first in the event with a height of 2.05m. Ross McMahon was fourth with a height of 2.00m and Ty Cooley cleared 1.95m for ninth place.

In the triple jump, Gavin Larson had a seventh place showing with a best jump of 13.58m.

Dylan Kucera rounded out the top ten marks for the Warriors with three in the field. He was fourth in the discus with a toss of 47.73m. It was a season-best for him and also moved him up to the NAIA ‘B’ Standard.

Kucera was the event champion in his other two throwing events. He won the shot put with a best effort of 17.58m. In the hammer throw, he recorded his best distance ever with a throw of 61.98m.

Midland will next compete at the Concordia Outdoor Invite. The Warriors will make the short trip to Seward, Nebraska for the two-day meet beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 8. Saturday’s schedule of events is set to begin at 12:00 p.m.

Also at the event, former Fremont runners owned the 800m. Nebraska-Kearney's Wes Ferguson won the men's race with a 1:47.8 in the finals while Mara Hemmer was runner-up with a time of 2:15.57 in the women's finals.

