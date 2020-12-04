Warriors claim wire-to-wire win

In a late addition to their schedule, Midland University took on Oak Hills Christian College on Friday afternoon inside Wikert Event Center, claiming an 88-54 win.

In the first four minutes of the game, Midland jumped out to an 11-2 run thanks to solid defense, forcing tough outside jump shots by the Wolfpack, coupled with a trio of three-pointers on their offensive end. Jake Rueschhoff opened the scoring with a deep three to start the game and then Laurence Merritt added a pair of his own after subbing into the game.

Near the midpoint of the first half, the Wolfpack had clawed their way back to within three points following their first three-pointer of the game. That resulted in the Warriors’ taking their first timeout, clinging to a 14-11 lead.

Following the brief huddle, Midland responded with a 29 to 14 run to end the half. Bo Sandquist led the charge, hitting four shots from behind the arc for a game-high 12 points at the break. Midland led 43 to 25 at halftime.

As a team Midland hit 10 threes in the first period while limiting Oak Hills to just 9 total field goals. The Warriors’ size and athleticism led to a 25-17 rebounding edge at the intermission as well.