Warriors claim wire-to-wire win

In a late addition to their schedule, Midland University took on Oak Hills Christian College on Friday afternoon inside Wikert Event Center, claiming an 88-54 win.
In the first four minutes of the game, Midland jumped out to an 11-2 run thanks to solid defense, forcing tough outside jump shots by the Wolfpack, coupled with a trio of three-pointers on their offensive end. Jake Rueschhoff opened the scoring with a deep three to start the game and then Laurence Merritt added a pair of his own after subbing into the game.
Near the midpoint of the first half, the Wolfpack had clawed their way back to within three points following their first three-pointer of the game. That resulted in the Warriors’ taking their first timeout, clinging to a 14-11 lead.
Following the brief huddle, Midland responded with a 29 to 14 run to end the half. Bo Sandquist led the charge, hitting four shots from behind the arc for a game-high 12 points at the break. Midland led 43 to 25 at halftime.
As a team Midland hit 10 threes in the first period while limiting Oak Hills to just 9 total field goals. The Warriors’ size and athleticism led to a 25-17 rebounding edge at the intermission as well.
After the break, it was more of the same with their strong interior defense forcing outside jump shots by the Wolfpack. On the other end, Midland kept their hot shooting from outside going while also attacking Oak Hills’ zone with some high-low action. Getting several easy looks for layups.
Midland had 22 points in the paint over the final 20 minutes, cruising to an 88 to 54 win.
As was their strategy in the previous home game, the Warriors’ utilized a platoon approach with several players seeing extensive action throughout. All 12 players saw at least four minutes of action with 10 playing 15 or more.
Sandquist led the way offensively with 20 points off of 7-of-14 shooting, including 6 threes. Joining him in double figures were Josh Lambert with 16, and Rueschhoff and Merritt with 12 each.
Midland shot just under 46 percent for the game (34-of-74) while Oak Hills had a percentage of 33.9 (20-of-59).
“It was fun to see our guys playing together tonight,” said head coach Oliver Drake postgame. “We were solid and sound in a lot of phases.”
Attendance was sparse with the University’s new policy going into effect this past Monday. Through the month of December, attendance will be limited to four immediate family members of the Midland players and coaches.
Midland (3-6, 1-5 GPAC) will be back in action on Saturday as they host Morningside (7-1, 3-1 GPAC). The teams will tipoff inside Wikert Event Center at 4:00 p.m. in Fremont.
