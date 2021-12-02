Warriors clamp down on Mount Marty

For a third straight game, the Midland men held their opponent under 60 points, claiming a 76-57 win over Mount Marty Wednesday.

The win extends the Warriors’ streak to four games, their longest winning streak since the 2017-2018 season, and brings their season record to 9-3 overall and 2-2 in the GPAC.

Midland held Mount Marty to its second-lowest shooting percentage of the season at 38.6% (22-of-57) from the field including 26.1% (6-of-23) from behind the arc.

A 15-5 run by the Warriors broke a 15-15 tie and pushed Midland in front 30-20. The run was fueled by three consecutive three-pointers by Bo Sandquist and Laurence Merritt.

Midland led 33-24 at halftime.

The Warriors built up a lead as large as 20 points in the second half before cruising to their ninth win of the year.

Midland made over half of their shots in the half, 13-of-25 (52%), and connected on 4-of-9 (44.4%) three-point attempts. The Warriors were also accurate from the stripe where they shot 13-of-16 (81.3%).

Merritt led the Warriors on the offensive end with 21 points and 3 assists, followed by Ryan Larsen who scored 18 points and shot a perfect 6-of-6 from the field. Samuel Mailloux was also perfect from the field, going 5-of-5, for a total of 10 points and Sandquist rounded out the Warriors double-digit scorers as he added 15 points and 8 rebounds.

Midland will host Dordt (9-3, 1-2 GPAC) at 3:45 p.m. Saturday in the Rich McGill Alumni game.

