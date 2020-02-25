Warriors close season on high note

The 2019-20 season didn’t go quite as smoothly as the Warriors would have liked, but Midland University’s men’s basketball team finished it off the best way it could with an emphatic 106-93 win over Mount Marty in the season finale Saturday at the Wikert Center.

The Warriors (10-17, 6-14 GPAC) streaked their way past the Lancers (19-12, 10-9 GPAC) to set a season-high point total.

“Our guys did a phenomenal job all night and I couldn’t be happier for them,” said Midland head coach Oliver Drake. “This is exactly the kind of game we needed to head into the offseason.”

Midland started its final game on a high note and jumped out to an 11 point lead midway through the first half, but the Lancers wouldn’t go down easy. A quick 15-2 run erased the double-digit lead for Midland as Mount Marty took control of the lead with under six minutes to play in the first half.

The Lancers’ lead reached as high as eight in the final minute of the first half before taking a 53-47 lead into the locker room.

In the second half, three-pointers from sophomore Bowen Sandquist and freshman Jake Rueschhoff tied the game and got the Warriors back on the comeback trail.

