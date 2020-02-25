Warriors close season on high note

The 2019-20 season didn’t go quite as smoothly as the Warriors would have liked, but Midland University’s men’s basketball team finished it off the best way it could with an emphatic 106-93 win over Mount Marty in the season finale Saturday at the Wikert Center.
The Warriors (10-17, 6-14 GPAC) streaked their way past the Lancers (19-12, 10-9 GPAC) to set a season-high point total.
“Our guys did a phenomenal job all night and I couldn’t be happier for them,” said Midland head coach Oliver Drake. “This is exactly the kind of game we needed to head into the offseason.”
Midland started its final game on a high note and jumped out to an 11 point lead midway through the first half, but the Lancers wouldn’t go down easy. A quick 15-2 run erased the double-digit lead for Midland as Mount Marty took control of the lead with under six minutes to play in the first half.
The Lancers’ lead reached as high as eight in the final minute of the first half before taking a 53-47 lead into the locker room.
In the second half, three-pointers from sophomore Bowen Sandquist and freshman Jake Rueschhoff tied the game and got the Warriors back on the comeback trail.
The Warriors poured it on from there and shot their way to a 12-point lead with 11:06 to play. An 11-2 run for the Lancers kept them in the game and cut the lead to just three points with eight minutes left, but back-to-back baskets from sophomore Emanuel Bryson stretched the lead back to seven and kept the Lancers at bay.
Down the stretch, Mount Marty trailed by as many as 13 and was forced to start fouling. In the final 3:10, Midland made 11 of their 12 free throw attempts to hold on for a well-deserved victory.
Midland shot 75 percent (18-for-24) from the free throw line in the game and sank half of their three-point attempts (16-for-32) en route to the win.
Sandquist and junior Laurence Merritt led the Warriors with 26 points apiece. In his first season as a starter, Merritt finished the season as the team leader in scoring (16.7 PPG) and three-point percentage (.463). He also placed ninth in the GPAC in scoring and was top 40 nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.48).
Sandquist completed an up-and-down sophomore campaign with a stellar performance as he knocked down six three-pointers on Saturday. For the season, he averaged 15.3 points per game, two points higher than his freshman season.
Freshmen Sam Mailloux and Kylan Smallwood finished with 18 and 13 points, respectively, to cap their first seasons of college basketball. Smallwood nearly had a double-double as he finished with nine rebounds and four assists.
Freshman Jake Rueschhoff also capped his season with a solid performance as he totaled nine points and a career-high 10 assists. Rueschhoff evolved into a stout point/shooting guard throughout the season and committed just six turnovers compared to 28 assists in the final seven games.
“Our guys have all grown so much this season and the future is really bright,” Drake said. “I cannot wait to see our guys’ continual growth and development, both as people and as players.”