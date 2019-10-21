No. 8 Midland University came up just short in a battle of top-10 teams Saturday afternoon at Wikert Event Center.
No. 2 Northwestern College remained undefeated on the season after holding off Midland in five sets. The Red Raiders won 25-15, 20-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-9 and are now 22-0 on the season with a 10-0 record in Great Plains Athletic Conference play. The Warriors fall to 14-8, and 5-5 in the GPAC.
Midland dropped the opening set 25-15 to the Red Raiders after hitting just -.020% with 8 attack errors and just 7 kills. On the other side of the net, Northwestern floored 15 kills while committing three errors for a .279 hitting mark.
The second set was Midland’s best of the match with a .310 hitting percentage with 16 kills with just 3 errors. The Red Raiders had 14 kills and 7 errors, hitting their lowest of the match, .152. Midland took the set by five points thanks to a 4-0 run to end it. Two of the points came off of kills by Shelby Bretschneider.
Northwestern came out of the locker rooms with a seven-point win. They were nearly perfect in their attack with 12 kills on 38 attacks with no errors (.316%). Midland had its most attack errors of any set with 11.
The Red Raiders’ momentum once again couldn’t carry over in another set as the Warriors led virtually all the way in the fourth, winning by two to send it to a fifth set. Midland’s 17 kills in the set were their match-high.
In the fifth things unraveled for the Warriors as they committed five attacking errors and had multiple others at the service line as Northwestern cruised to 15-9 win to take the match.
You have free articles remaining.
“There was some great volleyball played today and I was really pleased with our team’s effort,” stated head coach Paul Giesselmann after the match. “I thought our team, especially our young players, learned how to play against a final four-type team. I was really happy with some of the progress we’ve made. Unfortunately, we’re making too many unforced errors and the fifth game was a great example of that. We scored 9 of their 15 points and against a great team like Northwestern, you just really have to play low error.”
Leading the way offensively was Bretschneider who finished with a team-high 17 kills while hitting a team-high .293. Sydney Morehouse and Brooke Fredrickson joined her in double figure kills with 10 and 11 respectively.
Coordinating the attack were Bree Burtwistle and Hope Leimbach. The duo combined for 52 set assists with Burtwistle registering two more than Leimbach to lead the team with 27.
Burtwistle and Leimbach were active in the defense as well as each registered double figures in digs. Burtwistle had 12 and Leimbach had 14. Three others had double-digit digs as well. Fredrickson had 10, Jaisa Russell had 16, and Taliyah Flores led the way with 28 from her libero position.
At the net, the Warriors defense came away with eight total blocks. Bretschneider and Maggie Hiatt were the leaders with four each.
“I thought Shelby Bretschneider played a great match today,” Giesselmann said. “She was really aggressive in hitting smart shots. So I was really pleased to see that. We’ve got some time off now before our next match. We’ve just got to get rested up and get back in the gym and keep getting better. When this team plays consistently at a high level, they are really good. We’ve continued to work there and get us in position for the end of the season.”
Midland is back in action this weekend when they travel to Mount Marty (7-19, 0-10 GPAC) and Briar Cliff (13-13, 3-9 GPAC). The Warriors and Lancers will square up at 7:30 p.m. in Yankton, South Dakota on Friday. The next day the Warriors and Chargers will face each other at 5 p.m. in Sioux City, Iowa.