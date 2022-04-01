Warriors comeback effort falls short

The Midland women’s flag football team was back on the gridiron on Thursday, dropping a conference match-up with the University of St. Mary 26-19.

The loss drops Midland to 1-7 overall and 1-4 in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC).

After nearly a quarter of scoreless action, the Warriors broke through on the scoreboard first as Angel Ioane found Cheyenne Durand down the left sideline all alone for a 34-yard touchdown strike.

Midland led 6-0 after one-quarter of play.

The Spires’ offense found the equalizing touchdown in the second quarter. The point-after attempt was thwarted by the Warriors, to keep the game tied at 6-6.

Midland responded with a long drive into St. Mary’s territory, aided by a couple of defensive penalties. After a pair of incomplete passes, Ioane kept the ball and ran it in for the score from seven yards out.

After forcing a punt from St. Mary, Midland looked to build upon their lead with just over three minutes left in the half. However, the Spires’ defense intercepted the Warriors’ first pass to set them up with a short field

Two plays later, the Spires were in front for the first time of the day, 13-12, with 2:43 left in the half.

The Spires added one more score before the intermission, leading 20-12 at halftime.

Midland’s third interception of the day turned into points for St. Mary as the Spire picked off the Warriors at their 11-yard line and returned it to the opposite 28-yard line to set up their offense. Two plays later, the Warriors trailed 26-12.

Looking for a spark to the offense, Midland inserted Hailey Stanton into quarterback late in the fourth quarter.

She led the Warriors on an eight-play, 64-yard drive to pull within a score.

The scoring play came on a 31-yard pass to Cheyenne Durand on fourth down. The PAT was good with a keeper by Stanton.

With a seven-point lead and 1:55 on the game clock, St. Mary wasn’t able to run the clock all the way out, leaving 50 seconds for the Midland offense.

The Warriors were able to run off a handful of plays, but with just one timeout in their cache, the clock ran out on their comeback attempt.

Midland (1-7, 1-4 KCAC) will play its home opener on Tuesday, hosting Kansas Wesleyan (4-5, 2-0 KCAC) and St. Mary (2-4, 2-4 KCAC).

The first game of the three-game afternoon, Midland versus KWU, is set for a 3 p.m. start at Heedum Field on April 5. KWU and USM will play after, followed by the rematch between the Warriors and Spires.

