Warriors compete at Wayne State Classic

In a late addition to their outdoor schedule, Midland University took a team of athletes to compete in the 15th Annual Wayne State Wildcat Classic this weekend.

The Warriors fared well with 13 top-ten finishes at the meet that saw athletes from the NAIA and NCAA-II levels, including several conference schools.

Madyson Ray and Myia Johnson each had a third place finish. Ray was third in the javelin with a toss of 25.03m while Johnson ran the 3000m steeplechase in a time of 12:22.61. Johnson’s time sets a new school record in the event.

On the men’s side, Dylan Kucera and Ross McMahon each captured event titles. McMahon topped the field of high jumpers with a clearing of 2.05m. He set a new personal best and reached the NAIA ‘B’ Standard with his win. It was business as usual for Kucera who won the shot put with a toss of 17.29m.

Joining McMahon in the high jump top ten was Jonah Martinez. He cleared 1.65m for sixth place.

Martinez also placed third in the triple jump with a distance of 11.58m.

Kucera added two more top finishes at the meet.

He was the runner-up in the hammer throw with a season-best of 59.60m and placed seventh in the discus with a throw of 47.45m.

Alex Herman had a strong day in the field too with two placings. He was fourth in the shot put with a toss of 16.03m and was 10th in the discus with a best of 43.60m.

Will DeLay rounded out the Midland throwers with a ninth place finish in the shot put, throwing 13.92m.

Abbas Muhammad placed seventh in the long jump with a leap of 5.93m.

On the oval, Blake Olbrich placed sixth in the 400m race. He ran a time of 53.92.

In the men’s 4x400m relay, Olbrich teamed with Shandon Reitzell, McMahon, and Zac McGeorge for a fourth place time of 3:39.95.

Midland will be back in action on the track and in the field on April 1 when they compete in the Central Nebraska Challenge.

The meet, hosted by Nebraska-Kearney and Hastings, will be held in Kearney, Nebraska with an 11 a.m. start time for field events and a 3 p.m. start on the track.

