Warriors compete in Grand View Open

The Midland men's wrestling team competed in the Grand View Open on Saturday.

The Warriors had eight wrestlers on the mats inside the Ignit Sports Complex competing in two divisions alongside 29 other teams from the NCAA to the NJCAA.

Ryan Kocovsky, Kody Hahn, Connor Rinn, Kolton Kammeyer, and Matthew Johnston picked up wins on the day for Midland.

Kocovsky had a pair of wins on the day. The first came in his opening bout at 285 as he earned the pin of Simon Peterman of Iowa Central. His second win came via a 3-1 decision over Michael Turner of Cloud County in the consolation fourth round.

Hahn's lone win came in his opening bout at 165. He won a 9-4 decision over Trentin Helton of Missouri Baptist.

After suffering a setback and moving to the consolation bracket at 184, Rinn won an 8-4 decision over Liam Shannon (unattached).

Kammeyer also got his first win in the consolation bracket. He won back-to-back bouts at 197. He bested Andrew Wolff of Simpson, 13-6, and won a narrow match, 3-1, against Wesley Peters of Sienna Heights.

Johnston won a 6-1 decision over Darrian Hoobery of Eastern Oregon.

Midland will be back in action on November 19 at the Younes Hospitality Open in Kearney. Wrestling is set to get going at 9 a.m. at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.