Warriors compete in USD Alumni Track meet

Midland racked up 14 top ten finishes at the 2022 University of South Dakota Alumni Track & Field Meet Saturday.

Two of those marks came on the women’s side for Midland with Myia Johnson and Cienna Womack excelling in their events. Johnson placed 10th in the mile with a time of 5:30.31 while Womack earned a 6th-place finish in the triple jump, reaching a length of 10.48m in her third attempt.

On the men’s side, the Warriors had a pair of top ten times on the track. Jon Mahoney was 10th in the 5000m race with a time of 16:10.68 while Ty Cooley placed 5th in the 60m hurdles with a sprint of 8.83. Cooley’s time moved him into the Midland Top Ten List and is now tied for the eighth-fastest Warrior in the event.

Midland had a field day in the field with 10 top-ten finishes. Three came in the high jump with the Warriors earning 4th, 5th, and 6th places.

Cooley and Shandon Reitzell each cleared 2.03m with Cooley taking fourth via clearing the height with fewer misses. Ross McMahon had a height of 2.00m in the event.

Another event with a trio of Warriors in the top ten was the men’s shot put. Reigning NAIA Field Athlete of the Week, Dylan Kucera won the event with a toss of 18.29m.

Bringing home 4th place was Alex Herman (15.29m) and 5th place went to Josh Lewis (14.75m).

Over in the triple jump, Gavin Larson and Jonah Martinez made their mark for Midland. Larson had a best jump of 13.68m, good for 5th place. Martinez went 12.29m and placed 8th.

The weight throw saw the final two top ten marks for the Warriors with Kucera and William DeLay placing 5th and 6th.

Kucera’s best attempt reached 18.62m while DeLay’s went 17.64m.

Joining the ever-growing list of national qualifiers for the national meet was Cooley (high jump). He is the ninth Warrior to earn an ‘A’ or ‘B’ Standard.

Midland will look to add more to the list next weekend at the Mount Marty Last Chance Meet on Saturday, Feb. 12.

