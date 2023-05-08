For the second time in a week, Midland softball swept No. 12 Northwestern in a doubleheader.

Saturday's edition carried a little more weight than regular season finale as second go-around was for the GPAC tournament title.

The Warriors took care of game one 6-1 then completed their undefeated tournament run with a 5-4 win inside the American State Bank Sports Complex.

Midland 6, Northwestern 1

A four-run fourth inning sparked the Warriors to the game-one win.

Emily Prai led off the inning with a triple and then Roni Foote worked a walk from the Raiders' starter. Carly Pfitzer drove in Prai as she reached on a fielder's choice. A single by Aliyah Rincon allowed Pfitzer to sneak around the tag at worked her way around the tag from the Northwestern catcher, putting Midland up 2-0.

A wild pitch led to a third run as Keira Painter raced home and Rincon moved over to third. The fourth run came in as Alexis Page, who earned a two-out walk, stole second while Rincon scored on the throw down.

The Raiders worked a run across in the bottom of the inning, taking advantage of a single, an error, a walk, and then a sacrifice fly.

In the seventh, Midland tacked on two more insurance runs. Prai reached on a one-out single, then came around to score as Pfitzer doubled to the gap. Schmaderer singled in the next at-bat, driving in Pfitzer to make it 6-1.

Rincon went the distance in the circle, limiting the Raiders to one run five hits with six strikeouts. Northwestern used four different pitchers in the game one loss.

Midland 5, Northwestern 4

Midland jumped out in front early with a pair of runs in the first.

Foote reached with a one-out single and then moved up to second with a sacrifice bunt by Pfitzer. Schmaderer drove her in with an RBI double and then scored as Painter followed with an RBI single.

Northwestern cut the lead down to 2-1 with a run in the second.

The Warriors returned the lead to two runs on a bases loaded single by Schmaderer hit an RBI single, scoring Prai.

The Raiders rallied back once more, this time tying the game with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third.

Midland was quick to break the tie as Alexis Page hit a solo home run to lead off the fourth. Once again, the Warrios loaded up the bases in front of Schmaderer who delivered her fourth RBI of the series.

Things tightened in the final inning as Northwestern reached on an error and then scored on a two-out single to keep their title hopes alive. The championship banner was sealed though as Page induced a flyball to right field where Keira Painter squeezed the final out.

Page went the distance in the circle to pick up the win, scattering seven hits and striking out a pair.

This is Midland's first GPAC tournament title under second-year head coach Beth Singleton.

Midland (36-12) will continue its season in a little over a week in the NAIA Opening Round. The field of teams for the national tournament will be announced Tuesday.