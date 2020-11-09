Warriors defense holds Doane in check

Midland University’s defense set the tone early with a first quarter score as the Warriors picked up a GPAC win at Doane University on Saturday afternoon. Midland (5-3) limited the Tigers to just three points, winning 28-3 over their in-state rivals.

After exchanging a pair of non-scoring drives, the Warriors defense found the end zone after Jake Farrell forced a Tigers’ fumble that Warren Thomas scooped up and rumbled 35 yards for the score and a 7-0 lead.

On the Warriors’ next offensive possession they added to their lead as River Walker connected with Dalton Tremayne for a 69-yard score with two minutes, 27 seconds left in the opening frame for a 14-0 lead.

In the second, Doane connected on a 20-yard field goal to cut into the Warriors lead. That would end up being their only points on the day as Midland’s defense snuff out any chances they had going forward.

For the game, the Tigers were held to just 161 yards of offense, 10 first downs, and converted only 5 of 19 third-down attempts.

Midland’s offense had an average day with 327 yards of offense and 15 first downs. The Warriors had trouble on third downs going just 6 for 18 on the afternoon.