Warriors draw with Northwestern

The Midland men's soccer worked a physical 1-1 draw with Northwestern Saturday on the road.

Midland earns one point as their record advances to 5-3-4 overall and 1-3-2 (5 points) within the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC). Northwestern sits at 4-1-2 (14 points) in the GPAC and holds a 5-4-4 mark overall.

Northwestern and Midland traded shot attempts through most of the first half up until the final minute of play.

In the 45th minute, Midland's Gonzalo Bocaz found the feet of Thomas Moulder inside the 18-yard box and he footed home the ball to put the Warriors up 1-0 at the intermission.

After the break, the match became a physical contest between the sides. Both defenses stood their ground as the one-goal lead held.

In the 69th minute, a foul inside the box by Midland set up a penalty kick for Northwestern. They were able to take advantage of the opportunity, tying the game with just over 21 minutes to play.

The Raiders caught another break in the 82nd minute as Midland’s Diego Saenz Lopez was whistled for his second yellow card of the game, leaving the Warriors a man down the rest of the way.

Northwestern took advantage of the opportunity, getting five shots over the final eight minutes and change. The Warriors' defense stood pat again as Matthew Ricci corralled 2 of his 10 saves in the game and the other shots were blocked by the defense or off-target.

For the game, Midland was outshot 22-12 by Northwestern. The Raiders also had an edge in set pieces with seven corners compared to just three for the Warriors.

Midland (5-3-4) will travel up to Des Moines, Iowa, to take on the Vikings at Grand View (3-5-3) in a break from the conference matches.

The matchup will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 12, and is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at the Cownie Sports Complex.