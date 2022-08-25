Warriors draw with Southwestern

The Midland women's soccer team came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw with Southwestern College Wednesday.

The Warriors turned up the heat in the second half with 11 shots compared to the Moundbuilders 2 while trailing 1-0. Riding the defense of keeper Mallorie Lund, Southwestern held Midland in check through 13 shots until the 82nd minute.

With eight minutes to play, Bailey Locano poked the ball out of the possession of the defender toward Brittany Llanes who made a move to get to the ball. She lined it up, and fired over the top of the goalkeeper off the crossbar and down across the line. The score tied the game 1-1 with 8:32 on the game clock.

The Warriors finished with 16 shots, and 8 shots on goal. They held a 5-0 advantage on corner kicks. In net, Hannah Tillison collected a pair of saves in 90 minutes.

Llanes's first goal of the season was the 18th of her career. Dana Gomez had a team-high three shots as the ball was spread between many players.

Southwestern grabbed the lead in the 16th minute. Hailey Rouse kicked a shot from the box. It was blocked by Mikayla Chase and the ball went uncleared. Rouse ran the ball down and corralled it for the first score.

Midland (0-1-1) will host their first match at Heedum Field next week against Graceland University (0-0-1) on Wednesday, Aug. 31. First kick is set for 5:00 p.m.