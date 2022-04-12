Warriors drop doubleheader at Northwestern

Midland wrapped up its series with Northwestern Monday, losing both games of the doubleheader.

The Raiders used four home runs to take the opening game, 7-2, and then edged out the Warriors with a walk-off walk to win game two, 6-5 in 10 innings.

The losses drop Midland to 20-12 overall and 7-9 in the GPAC. Northwestern splits the season series and improves to 15-17 and 7-9 in conference play.

With 12 games to play in the GPAC regular season, the Warriors and Raiders are in a four-team tie for sixth place with Morningside and Jamestown.

Northwestern 7, Midland 2

The Raiders took game one of the doubleheader thanks in part to three home runs that staked a 5-0 lead after four innings.

Northwestern hit solo shots in the second and fourth and added a two-run homer in the fourth. In the sixth, they went yard once more with a two-run shot to push their lead to 7-0.

In the top of the 7th, Midland finally broke through with two runs to avoid the shutout. Matt Ross took a pitch over the left-center wall for his second home run since coming back from injury.

Hilton Mehrmann earned the start and went four innings, striking out five and allowing four earned runs.

Northwestern 6, Midland 5

It took extra innings in the series finale between the Warriors and the Raiders.

Northwestern opened the scoring in the first with a two-out double that scored the first run of the game.

In the third, Midland seized their first lead of the day on a Tyler Foster double followed by Trey Rodriguez's third home run of the year. The Raiders knotted the score up at 2-2 with a solo shot in the bottom of the frame.

In the fourth, Peyton Garbers sent a solo shot to left-center to put Midland up once again. Connor Petersen then drove in Chase Reynolds with a two-out single in the fifth, putting the Warriors up 4-2.

The Raiders answered back once more with two runs in the bottom of the fifth and then took the lead in the sixth with a one-out solo home run.

Midland snuck across the tying run in the top of the seventh as a infield grounder by Dakota Thorton was enough to bring in Kyle Weber, who led off the frame with a double to left-center.

Extra innings would ensue and both teams wouldn’t budge in the eighth or ninth.

In the 10th, Northwestern got a leadoff single and then worked the bases loaded with a fielder’s choice and an intentional walk. The Raiders plated the winning run by working a walk.

Midland (20-12, 7-9 GPAC) travels to Hastings Thursday for a doubleheader at Hastings (6-26, 2-14 GPAC).

The Warriors have won four straight over the Broncos and 10 of the last 14 games under head coach Chad Miller. Game time of the opener at Duncan Field is set for 3 p.m. on April 14.

