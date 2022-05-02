Warriors drop doubleheader to conference-leader Doane

Midland baseball dropped both games of a doubleheader with Doane Sunday, losing 11-1 and 12-5.

The Tigers set the new single-season conference win mark with the wins at 24-4 while the Warriors drop to 24-19 overall and 11-15 in the GPAC play.

Doane 11, Midland 1

Doane utilized an eight-run 1st inning as they cruised the win in game one. The Warriors got their lone run of the game in the third when Kyle Weber hit an RBI triple, scoring Trey Rodriguez, who pinch ran for Tyler Struck who got aboard with a walk.

Midland had just four hits in the game. Connor Petersen led off the fourth with a single and then Peyton Garbers joined him with a one-out double to put two runners in scoring position. Doane worked out of the jam with an infield popup and a foul-out to end the inning.

On the mound, Jay Lambert had his shortest outing of the year going 2/3 innings while allowing four earned runs. In relief, Tyler Seebaum when 2 1/3 innings, Trey Nichols pitched two innings, and Ben Brown went one. Each of the relievers had a strikeout and allowed an earned run.

Doane 12, Midland 5

In the second game of the doubleheader, the Warriors scored four runs in the third to take a 4-2 lead but a big 5th inning by the Tigers propelled the home team to the sweep.

Matt Ross led off the third with a solo home run to left-field to kickstart the Midland offense. Maddux Miyasato made it back-to-back with a solo shot of his own, also over the left-field fence.

Chase Reynolds kept the inning going as he reached on an error with one out. A single by Dakota Thornton plated a run followed by Midland scoring on an RBI walk.

Doane scored a run in the bottom of the frame and then took over the lead with five runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth.

Peyton Garbers hit the third home run of the game for the Warriors for Midland's final run of the game.

On the mound, Lucas Hamzeh went four complete innings with six strikeouts, three earned runs, and no decision.

Keegan Adams was saddled with the loss, going 1 1/3 innings with eight earned and a pair of strikeouts. Benji Hurth (1 2/2) and Garbers (1) closed out the game for the Warriors.

Midland (24-19, 11-15 GPAC) has one more doubleheader on their schedule, playing a make up date with Mount Marty (34-13, 18-8 GPAC). The doubleheader is now slated for 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3 in Fremont.

