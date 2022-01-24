 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warriors drop fifth-straight in road loss to Dordt

The Midland men's losing skid extended to five games Saturday as the Warriors lost 77-63 to Dordt on the road.

The setback drops Midland's conference record to 5-8 and their season mark to 14-9.

The Warriors hung tight in the opening half, holding Dordt to 30% shooting from the perimeter, but their own offensive struggles that slowed them.

Midland shot just 37.5% from the field (12-of-32) and committed five turnovers, trailing 38-31 at the intermission.

In the second half, Midland battled back to within a possession, 41-38, after a Ryan Larsen jumper with 16:43 to go.

Dordt answered with a 20-6 run to put the game out of reach over the next eight minutes.

The Defenders controlled the paint with a 32 to 14 advantage for the game. Their aggressive inside play led to an edge at the free-throw line as well. Dordt was 22-for-27 while Midland shot 6-for-11.

Bo Sandquist reached 21 points to lead Midland, finishing the night with a double-double after hauling in 11 rebounds. It's his first double-double of the year.

Fellow starters Jake Rueschhoff and Larsen joined him in double figures with 13 and 12 points respectively. 

Next up for Midland (14-8, 5-8 GPAC) is a home bout versus conference-leading Briar Cliff (14-6, 10-2 GPAC) on Wednesday, January 26. Tip-off is set for 7:45 p.m. inside the Wikert Event Center in Fremont, Nebraska.

