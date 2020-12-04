Warriors drop home dual opener to Concordia

Midland wrestling, who were open at four weight divisions, fell to Concordia 38-7 Thursday night at home.

The dual began with the 174-pound bout between Tyson Beauperthuy of Midland and TJ Huber of Concordia. After a 6-2 opening period, Beauperthuy added three points in the second and then four more in the third for the major decision. He won by major decision, 14-3.

Midland picked up a narrow one-point decision at 184-pounds as Connor Rinn faced Oscar Ramirez. Ramirez had built a 3-2 lead through the first two periods before Rinn worked himself free in the third and then scored a last-minute takedown for the 4-3 win.

The Warriors would default on the next four matches as they were open at 197-, 28-5, 125-, and 133-pounds. That enabled Concordia to take a commanding 24-7 lead heading into the final four bouts of the night.

In the matchup at 141-pounds Conner Dalton was bested by Mario Ybarra of Concordia. After a scoreless opening period, Dalton scored the first point of the match via an escape. However, in the third Ybarra evened it up with an escape of his own and then clinched the victory with a takedown.