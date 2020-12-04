Warriors drop home dual opener to Concordia

Midland wrestling, who were open at four weight divisions, fell to Concordia 38-7 Thursday night at home.
The dual began with the 174-pound bout between Tyson Beauperthuy of Midland and TJ Huber of Concordia. After a 6-2 opening period, Beauperthuy added three points in the second and then four more in the third for the major decision. He won by major decision, 14-3.
Midland picked up a narrow one-point decision at 184-pounds as Connor Rinn faced Oscar Ramirez. Ramirez had built a 3-2 lead through the first two periods before Rinn worked himself free in the third and then scored a last-minute takedown for the 4-3 win.
The Warriors would default on the next four matches as they were open at 197-, 28-5, 125-, and 133-pounds. That enabled Concordia to take a commanding 24-7 lead heading into the final four bouts of the night.
In the matchup at 141-pounds Conner Dalton was bested by Mario Ybarra of Concordia. After a scoreless opening period, Dalton scored the first point of the match via an escape. However, in the third Ybarra evened it up with an escape of his own and then clinched the victory with a takedown.
At 149 the Bulldogs picked up another three team-points as Jeaven Scdoris earned a 7-1 decision over Steven Aranda. Aranda fell behind early after a takedown by Scdoris and never could gain any momentum.
In the bout at 157, Concordia picked up another four points with a major decision. Issiah Burks defeated Ray Aranda by a score of 11-1. Burks applied early pressure in the opening period with a takedown and four-point nearfall.
In the final bout of the evening, Chase Engelhardt matched up with Gabe Crawford at 165-pounds. Crawford was aggressive out of the gate earning a pair of takedowns in the first along with a four-point nearfall. He would add two more takedowns in the second on his way to a 14-3 major decision.
Midland and Concordia will likely see each other in individual matches this weekend as both teams take part in the Doane Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 5 in Crete, Nebraska.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!