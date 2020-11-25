Warriors drop low-scoring affair

The Warriors were held to their lowest scoring output in the last six years in a 63-49 loss to Mount Marty Tuesday night on the road.
“I didn’t like the energy we came out with,” said coach Oliver Drake. “On the flipside, I thought Mount Marty had really good energy from a competitive spirit standpoint. We had to use timeouts early to challenge the guys but we were never really able to get our feet under us."
A slow start put the Warriors in an early hole as the Lancers jumped out to a 15-4 lead to open the game. Midland’s poor shooting plagued them from both up-close and beyond the arc in the opening half, shooting 7-of-27 overall and 1-of-15 from three-point range.
"Couple (the low energy) with another poor shooting night and too many turnovers, and it’s a bad recipe to play on the road," Drake said.
Both teams struggled to find the mark to end the first half as both teams failed to get a basket in the final 3:46. The Lancers would go into the halftime locker room leading 29-16.
After the break, the Warriors found life early in the half with improved shooting and worked their way back.
Midland cut the Lancers lead to just six points, 31-25, with three-pointers by Jake Rueschhoff and Laurence Merritt. But the spark would not last as the Lancers responded with a 15-6 run that ballooned their lead to 15, with 9:44 remaining in the game.
Mount Marty rode their strong three-point shooting to victory going 7-of-15 from the arc in the second half.
Midland finished the game shooting 35.7% from the field (20-of-56) and 16.7% from three-point range (5-of-30).
Merritt led the team in scoring with 17 points in 34 minutes off the bench. He was the lone Warrior in double-figures with the next highest scorer being Rueschhoff and Josh Lambert with 7 points each. Rueschhoff led the team with 9 rebounds from his guard position.
The Warriors (1-5, 1-2 GPAC) will look to get back in the win column on Friday as they host Dakota State (0-1) in an abbreviated version of the Draemel Classic. The game is scheduled for a 3:00 p.m. start inside Wikert Event Center in Fremont, Nebraska.
