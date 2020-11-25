Warriors drop low-scoring affair

The Warriors were held to their lowest scoring output in the last six years in a 63-49 loss to Mount Marty Tuesday night on the road.

“I didn’t like the energy we came out with,” said coach Oliver Drake. “On the flipside, I thought Mount Marty had really good energy from a competitive spirit standpoint. We had to use timeouts early to challenge the guys but we were never really able to get our feet under us."

A slow start put the Warriors in an early hole as the Lancers jumped out to a 15-4 lead to open the game. Midland’s poor shooting plagued them from both up-close and beyond the arc in the opening half, shooting 7-of-27 overall and 1-of-15 from three-point range.

"Couple (the low energy) with another poor shooting night and too many turnovers, and it’s a bad recipe to play on the road," Drake said.

Both teams struggled to find the mark to end the first half as both teams failed to get a basket in the final 3:46. The Lancers would go into the halftime locker room leading 29-16.

After the break, the Warriors found life early in the half with improved shooting and worked their way back.