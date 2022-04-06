 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warriors drop midweek match-up with No. 11 Bellevue

Midland lost 15-5 in eight innings in a midweek contest against No. 22 Bellevue University Tuesday.

Bellevue used a five-run third inning to take control and added a solo run in the fifth to lead 6-0 heading into the final innings.

The Warriors’ offense came alive with five runs in the top of the seventh to close the gap with Bellevue.

Trey Rodriguez began the inning with a single to center and then advanced into scoring position on a wild pitch. After that Nate Matthews, who was called up from the reserve team, worked a walk.

With runners at first and second, and nobody out, Midland put on the double steal and swiped both bases cleanly to put two in scoring position for Beau Boyle.

Boyle responded with an RBI single to left.

With the Warriors being aggressive, the Bruins’ pitcher threw the ball away on a pick-off attempt, allowing Matthews to score and Boyle to get to second. That led to his exit as Bellevue turned to their bullpen.

Dakota Thornton kept things going after the first out was recorded in the inning with a single to left-field, scoring Boyle.

Peyton Garbers followed that up with a ground-rule double, with Thornton scoring to make it 6-4. The fifth run of the inning came off a tw-out Alec Villanueva single to left, scoring Garbers. 

The Bruins responded with nine runs on six hits and two Midland errors to close out the contest.

Hilton Mehrmann suffered the loss, going 3.0 innings, striking out one, and allowing three earned runs.

Midland (18-10, 5-7 GPAC) will be back in action this weekend with a four-game series with Northwestern (13-15, 5-7 GPAC).

