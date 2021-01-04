Warriors drop road affair with Dordt

The Midland men's basketball team was plagued by foul trouble on Saturday in a 78-63 loss to Dordt.

Midland, which had several key players saddled with fouls in the first half, trailed by just three points at the intermission, 33-30. Colby Tichota and Samuel Mailloux each had three personal fouls while Bo Sandquist and Josh Lambert both had two.

After the break, the Warriors pulled within a possession multiple times but never could get even with the Defenders. With 2:56 remaining, Emanuel Bryson scored a bucket to pull Midland within five points, 66-61, but Dordt would go on a 12-0 run to seal the victory, a complete the regular-season sweep.

Bryson finished with 17 points while Lambert added 13. Laurence Merritt came off the bench to lead the Warriors in scoring with 20 points. He also added a career-high five steals defensively. On the glass, Tichota led the way with seven rebounds.

Midland (3-10, 1-9 GPAC) will look to rebound from this loss next week when they host the University of Jamestown (11-3, 7-2 GPAC) on Jan. 7. The Jimmies defeated Hastings 98-80 on Saturday. Tip-off on Thursday is set for 8:00 p.m. inside Wikert Event Center in Fremont, Nebraska.

