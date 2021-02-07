Warriors drop road clash with Jimmies

Midland men lost 100-74 to the University of Jamestown in the second meeting between the two teams on Saturday.

Midland raced out to a quick lead, thanks to stellar shooting, as they connected on five of their first six attempts from the field and their first four free throw attempts. The hot shooting gave Midland a 15-6 lead at the 14:41 mark of the half.

The Jimmies responded with three quick three-point shots to tie the game at 15 apiece and then the two sides began to trade shots, as both offenses found their rhythm. The two teams shot at great clips in the opening half, the Warriors were 15-of-31 from the field and the Jimmies were 18-of-31.

Bo Sandquist powered the Midland attack with his 16 first-half points including two three-pointers. On the other side, the Jimmies connected on 8-of-17 three-point attempts which fueled them to a 48-38 advantage at the intermission.

Jamestown continued their great shooting in the second half as they connected on four of their first five attempts from behind the arc. Within just five minutes they pushed their advantage to 18, leading 65-47.