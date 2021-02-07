 Skip to main content
Warriors drop road clash with Jimmies
Midland men lost 100-74 to the University of Jamestown in the second meeting between the two teams on Saturday. 

Midland raced out to a quick lead, thanks to stellar shooting, as they connected on five of their first six attempts from the field and their first four free throw attempts. The hot shooting gave Midland a 15-6 lead at the 14:41 mark of the half.

The Jimmies responded with three quick three-point shots to tie the game at 15 apiece and then the two sides began to trade shots, as both offenses found their rhythm. The two teams shot at great clips in the opening half, the Warriors were 15-of-31 from the field and the Jimmies were 18-of-31.

Bo Sandquist powered the Midland attack with his 16 first-half points including two three-pointers. On the other side, the Jimmies connected on 8-of-17 three-point attempts which fueled them to a 48-38 advantage at the intermission.

Jamestown continued their great shooting in the second half as they connected on four of their first five attempts from behind the arc. Within just five minutes they pushed their advantage to 18, leading 65-47.

Some Warrior free throws and a Laurence Merritt and-one layup stopped the onslaught and cut the deficit to 12, 67-55, with 12:09 to go. However, the Jimmies countered with a 9-0 run to make their lead much more comfortable heading down the final stretch.

In addition to Sandquist, who finished with 22 points, the Warriors got an offensive spark from junior Jake Rueschhoff who scored 15 points of his team-high 26 points in just the second half. Rueschhoff also led the team with six rebounds on the afternoon.

Midland (4-16, 2-15 GPAC) will be back on the court this upcoming Wednesday for the final time at home this season.

The Warriors will host Doane (6-17, 3-15 GPAC) at 8 p.m. on Feb. 10 inside Wikert Event Center.

The Warriors are looking to even the season series at one after losing a very close game on the road to Doane in December, 68-64.

