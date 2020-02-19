Warriors drop to 1-6 after three road losses

The Pride took a 8-6 lead in the bottom of the sixth. Two Midland errors and a walk loaded the bases for the Pride. They took advantage scoring a run on a groundout to third and then adding two more on a triple to center. Another single to center drove in the last run of the inning for Clarke.

Midland hit back to back singles and then worked a walk to load the bases with just one out in the top of the seventh. Settles drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to pull the Warriors within 8-7 but a groundout to short ended the game.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Midland pitching staff of James Scurto, Seebaum, and Abdelnour combined for five strikeouts while giving up just nine hits over six innings. They walked four batters and while the Pride scored eight runs, only five were earned.

William Woods 5, Midland 3

In Sunday’s opener, the Warriors once again jumped out to an early lead. Abdelnour started the game with a solo home run in the first inning and then Austin Hamilton drove in Sam Braun for a run in the third for a 2-0 lead.