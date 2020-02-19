Warriors drop to 1-6 after three road losses

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Midland University baseball team traveled south to warmer weather over the weekend as they continued the opening few weeks of their 2020 season.
The Warriors took on fellow NAIA schools Clarke University, William Woods University and Columbia College in Joplin, Missouri on Saturday and Sunday. Midland lost all three falling 8-7 to Clarke, 5-3 to William Woods, and 7-2 to Columbia.
Clarke 8, Midland 7
Midland jumped on the board first against the Pride on Saturday morning when Darius Johnson and Gabe Settles ignited a three-run second inning as they each hit solo home runs. Chase Reynolds also drove in a run with a triple to help stake MU with a 3-0 lead.
Clarke tied the game up with a three-run inning of their own in the bottom of the third. They strung together four hits to drive in three runs but left three runners on base and bring to score to 3-3.
In the fifth, Midland plated a pair of runs as Austin Hamilton homered with Matt Abdelnour on base after a single.
Clarke answered in the bottom half when a double plated a run. Midland caught the tying run in a pickle between third base and home plate and the Warriors took a 5-4 lead into the sixth.
Midland added a run in the sixth to take a 6-4 lead. Jack Barrios and Peyton Garbers both walked before Reynolds drove in pinch-runner Logan Brede with a single to centerfield. An error moved pinch-runner Tyler Foster to third but he was called out on an appeal.
The Pride took a 8-6 lead in the bottom of the sixth. Two Midland errors and a walk loaded the bases for the Pride. They took advantage scoring a run on a groundout to third and then adding two more on a triple to center. Another single to center drove in the last run of the inning for Clarke.
Midland hit back to back singles and then worked a walk to load the bases with just one out in the top of the seventh. Settles drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to pull the Warriors within 8-7 but a groundout to short ended the game.
The Midland pitching staff of James Scurto, Seebaum, and Abdelnour combined for five strikeouts while giving up just nine hits over six innings. They walked four batters and while the Pride scored eight runs, only five were earned.
William Woods 5, Midland 3
In Sunday’s opener, the Warriors once again jumped out to an early lead. Abdelnour started the game with a solo home run in the first inning and then Austin Hamilton drove in Sam Braun for a run in the third for a 2-0 lead.
William Woods pulled within 2-1 in the fourth on a passed ball. Two innings later they took a 3-2 lead. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases for the Owls. The Warriors walked home a run to tie the game at 2-2 before a bases-clearing triple to centerfield pushed their lead to 5-2.
Kyle Hendrix got a lead-off single to start the seventh inning and later scored on an error but that was all Midland could get.
Steven Boyd went five plus innings as the starter for Midland, allowing four earned runs while walking five and striking out one. Seebaum came on in relief and worked two scoreless innings while facing six batters.
Columbia 7, Midland 2
Five Columbia hits helped the Cougars to a 6-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Midland aided Columbia’s efforts as they hit three batters in the inning.
Midland scored a run in the fourth inning when Barrios drove in Braun with an infield single with the bases loaded.
The Warriors added their second and final run in the fifth when Chase Reynolds scored on a wild pitch after reaching on an infield single.
Later in the fifth, a pair of hits led to another Cougar run.
Midland (1-6) next travels to San Antonio, Texas for a pair of doubleheaders against Our Lady of the Lakes (7-8). The two teams meet at 4 and 6 p.m. Friday and 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday.