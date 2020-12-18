Warriors earn three All-GPAC nods

The 2020 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Men’s Soccer All-Conference team was announced on Friday by the conference office. Midland University is represented on the list by Jared Money, Liam Brandso, and Yannick Pohland.

“Each of them had consistent and successful seasons on the field," said Midland coach Raphael Martinez. "They are very deserving of these awards."

Money, a senior from Perth, Australia, was named to the All-GPAC First Team for the second consecutive year. He was a mainstay in the Warriors’ defense all season, anchoring the backline. As a team, Midland allowed 17 goals on the season and was within a goal differential of each loss. On the attack, Money scored 4 goals and assisted on 3 others.

Brandso, a senior from Christchurch, New Zealand, was named the second team as a forward. This year he led the team with 9 goals and 6 assists. His 24 points were third-best in the GPAC as he ranked 4th in both goals and assists.

Pohland, a sophomore from Langen, Germany, was also a second team selection. He was also a key piece in the Warriors’ defense that the team in contention in every game this year. He also had big moments on the offensive end as he scored 2 goals and assisted 2 more, mostly coming on set pieces inside the box.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0