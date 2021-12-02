Warriors eliminated from NAIA tournament by Marian in tiebreaker

Midland’s postseason came to an end in a do-or-die final set with Marian in the second round of tiebreakers to determine who would advance to the quarterfinals.

“I’m really proud of my team,” said coach Paul Giesselmann. “They had a great season, played a great schedule, and for us to get in here and have a chance to get to the elite eight shows the caliber of team we had. We had one of the toughest pools here when you look at Montana Tech and Marian. I really loved how we battled.”

The Warriors lost 3-1 (19-25, 25-18, 22-25, 21-25) to the Knights early Wednesday afternoon, leaving all three members of Pool G with a 1-1 record and enacting the tiebreaker scenario.

First up for Midland was a rematch with Montana Tech after handing the Orediggers 3-1 Tuesday to get one final crack at Marian.

The Warriors claimed the first one-set playoff Montana Tech with a wire-to-wire for a 25-22 victory.

In the second tiebreaker set, Marian jumped out to a 5-0 and never relinquished the lead to Midland.

Midland and Marians first meeting of the day had a familiar tempo to the tiebreaker round.

In the opening set, a pair of Warriors errors handed a pair of points to the Knights, breaking a 12-12 tie.

That was all Marian needed, using the free points to go on a 5-1 run, leading to a 25-19 set win.

Set two was all Midland, putting together an early 5-1 run of their own to a 10-6 lead.

The Warriors worked it out to nine, 19-10, before ultimately holding on for a 25-18 win.

Marian flipped the script in the third set, doubling up Midland midway through the set at 14-7.

The Warriors outscored the Knights 10-3 to tie the match at 17-all. The match remained tied out to 19-19, but Marian closed the set on a 6-3 run to go up 2-1 on the match.

The final set was as tightly contested, but after tying the match at 16-16 Midland never mustered enough to pull in front.

The Midland offense was led by Taliyah Flores, Brooke Fredrickson, and Lauryn Samuelson. The trio all reached double-figure kills with 19, 14, and 10 respectively. Hope Leimbach finished with 49 assists as the team hit .077 with 55 combined kills.

At the net defensively, the Warriors had 10 total blocks. Getting a hand in on seven stops was Samuelson who arguably had her best game of the tournament. Behind the block, four players registered double figures in digs. Leimbach had 10, Fredrickson 13, Flores 14, and Delanie Vallinch had a team-high 15.

“Having to go through two playoff matches, I think says a lot about our team," Giesselmann said. "It’s always disappointing to lose and I really appreciate our three seniors but I’m already excited thinking about next year with all the players we’ve got coming back. Getting into the playoffs was a great experience for the young players we had on the court and it’s going to help us next fall.”

Midland caps off their 2021 season with a 25-6 record, their fourth-best in program history based on winning percentage. They had 11 wins over ranked opponents, including 6 at that start of the season which propelled them to a No. 1 ranking. They were ranked in the NAIA Top 10 all year and following the conclusion of the national tournament.

