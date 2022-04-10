Warriors end homestand with pair of sweeps

Midland softball (RV) swept the University of Jamestown Saturday, earning an 8-0 win in game one before squeaking out a 3-2 win in game two.

The games marked Midland’s final home games of the 2022 regular season, they’ll finish with a near-perfect 12-1 record. The one loss home season is the fewest home losses for the program in over 15 seasons.

Midland 8, Jamestown 0

Kaitlyn Rickey kicked the scoring off in the opening inning, knocking a single into right field that allowed Roni Foote to score and break the 0-0 draw.

A pitcher’s duel broke out over the course of the next three innings as neither side recorded a single hit.

In the fifth inning, the Warriors ended their dry spell with four hits earning three runs then added four more runs in the sixth to invoke the run-rule.

Midland implemented a double-steal to secure the walk-off, swiping home for the winning run.

Hailee Fliam went the distance in the circle, en route to her second shutout of the season.

Midland 3, Jamestown 2

The Warriors didn’t take long to gain the lead in game two as a single from Roni Foote scored Emily Prai to put them up 1-0 in the first inning.

Brianna Brabec stole second and third base, then came into score on a throwing error to extend the lead to 2-0.

Jamestown battled back to tie the game in the top of the fifth inning with a pair of runs.

The Warriors responded in the bottom of the inning when Mia Orduna connected on a single to left field scoring Prai as the eventual game-winning run.

In the circle, Aliyah Rincon held the Jimmies hitless for the opening four innings and pitched all seven innings.

Midland started the weekend by honored their 2022 senior class with a sweep of Dakota Wesleyan Friday winning 14-11 and 11-3.

Midland 14, Dakota Wesleyan 11

Dakota Wesleyan opened the game with a pair of runs only for Midland to double up the Tigers with four runs in the bottom of the frame.

Midland tacked on two more runs in the third before Dakota Wesleyan roared back with five runs in the fourth.

The Warriors one-upped Dakota Wesleyan in the bottom half, going for six runs.

Roni Foote led off with a single and then Mia Orduna, Nisbett, and Schmaderer hit back-to-back-to-back one-out singles. The hits scored Foote and Orduna. Pfitzer loaded the bases as she reached base on an infield error. Rickey, who already drove in three runs earlier, drove in four more with a grand slam over the center-field wall.

Things were rolling in a big way for the Warriors as they added to more in the 6th. Foote drove in Prai and Rickey on a single up the middle with one out.

DWU scored four runs off of an error, two singles, and a home run in the top of the seventh before Midland turned to Aliyah Rincon to get the final three outs. She did so with a lineout to shortstop followed by a pair of strikeouts for her first save of the season.

Paeton Coler earned the win, coming on in relief and going 2.2 innings.

Midland 11, Dakota Wesleyan 3

Midland took an early one-run lead in the first as Emily Prai opened up their half of the inning with an infield single. Aliyah Rincon drove her into scoring position with a double and then Roni Foote brought her home with a fielder’s choice RBI.

The Tigers took a brief lead with two runs in the top of the 3rd.

In the Warriors’ half, they regained it via a two-run home run by Kaitlyn Rickey.

In the fourth, the lead grew as two more runs came in for Midland. After hitting a one-out triple, Carly Pfitzer scored on a Sheridan Wayne single. Prai would score her second run of the game as she singled and then scored on an RBI single by Foote.

The fifth inning saw one run come across for Midland on a solo home run by Ali Smith.

After giving a leadoff homer to the Tigers in the sixth, the Warriors closed the book on the game with five runs in the bottom of the inning.

Rincon went the distance in the circle. She scattered six hits and allowed three runs while striking out nine batters.

Next up for Midland (25-6, 12-2 GPAC) will be a stretch of eight road contests against GPAC foes beginning with a doubleheader against the College of Saint Mary (8-18, 4- 4 GPAC).

First pitch of game one is set for 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12 in Omaha, Nebraska.

