Midland baseball wrapped up its regular season on a pair of loss to Doane Sunday, losing 13-2 and 11-8.

Doane 13, Midland 2

The Tigers started strong with a home run, single, and double to score the three runs to the board of the contest in their first turn at-bat. Doane carried the momentum into the seconnd inning with a two-run homer to extend their lead to 5-0.

Beau Boyle singled to center field to bring Nathaniel Reyes home, giving Midland its first run of the game in the home half of the second.

Doane's bats continued to strike as they brought in two runs off four hits, including a double and three singles in the top of the third. After a quiet fourth, the Tigers scored another three runs to boost their lead to 10-1.

Jayden Gibson broke a three-inning scoreless drought for the Warriors with a solo homer to left field.

In the final inning, Doane tacked on three more runs to complete the 13-2 victory and earn the outright GPAC regular season title.

Doane 11, Midland 8

After a scoreless first, the Tigers recaptured the energy from game one as they opened up the second inning with a solo home run. Their bats continued to strike, racking up a total of five hits which resulted in six runs. The Tigers' lead grew to 8-0 in the fourth with a two-run homer.

The Warriors broke through for their first scores in the bottom of the fourth as Hadyn Crawford got Midland started with a single. Jayden Gibson doubled to left center to put himself and Crawford into scoring position. Alec Villanueva doubled to left center to bring both runners in to make it an 8-2 game.

After Doane was able to add another run to their lead, Midland added one of its own in the fifth on a bases loaded walk.

Following a solo homer for the Tigers in the sixth, Trey Rodriguez drew a walk to get things started for the Warriors. A pitch plunked Tyler Foster and then Jacob Liquori stepped up to the plate and smashed a three-run homer, narrowing the lead to 10-6.

Midland pulled a run closer in the 7th, as Petersen singled up the middle and advanced to third on an error. A sacrifice fly by Gibson brought him home, drawing the Warriors within three runs.

Doane added a solo home run in the top of the ninth to cap off its day at the plate.

The Warriors got a solo shot of its own from Crawford to start the ninth, but it'd be the only run for the comeback effort.

Midland (21-26, 12-16 GPAC) will compete in the four-team pod in Seward, Nebraska this week along with Morningside (34-14, 20-8 GPAC), Northwestern (19-29, 12-16 GPAC), and the host Concordia (35-15, 21-7 GPAC) in the GPAC tournament. Play begins on Thursday, as the Warriors take on the Mustangs at 3:00 p.m. at Plum Creek Park.