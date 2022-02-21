Warriors end season with road win

The Midland men ended the year on a high-note, taking down Morningside 79-75 on the road Saturday.

The win marks the Warriors' 16th of the season and they will finish the 2021-2022 season on a two-game win streak (16-14, 7-13 GPAC).

In the final outing of the year, Midland was without Bo Sandquist (illness), Multiple Warriors stepped up in his absence, maybe none more important than freshman Ryan Larsen who finished his freshman season with a career game.

Larsen was hot out of the gate, connecting on four triples and totaling 18 points in the first half.

Following a season-high on Wednesday night, Samuel Mailloux was efficient again (5-of-6) and scored 10 points in the first half. The hot shooting powered Midland to a 41-33 advantage at the intermission.

The Mustangs were far from done in the contest, and halfway through the final period, they trailed by just two points, 58-56.

With just 3:10 left to play, a Mustangs’ triple tied the game at 72.

Larsen answered with his fifth triple of the game to regain the Warriors’ lead with 2:34 left.

Two minutes later, Jake Rueschhoff added to the heroics with a clutch jumper to give the Warriors the lead, 77-74.

On the ensuing possession, Mailloux blocked a Morningside layup attempt and as Laurence Merritt corralled the rebound, he was fouled.

The super-senior, playing in his final game as a Warrior, iced the contest with a pair of free throws.

Midland finishes the season with their most wins since the 2017-2018 season.

