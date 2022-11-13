Warriors end year on loss to Dordt

The cold reality hit as the Midland players made their somber procession into the final postgame huddle of the year.

The scoreboard read 17-8 in favor of Dordt.

The record stood at 8-3—the best under coach Jeff Jamrog and the most wins in over a decade.

The Warriors spent nine weeks ranked in the NAIA Coaches’ Top 25, climbing as high as No. 14 in the country.

But the heaviness of losing of possibly sneaking into the postseason and sending a group of seniors and super seniors off on a loss hung over the group.

“It was a tough loss for us on Senior Day,” Jamrog said. “Give Dordt credit. They made a couple of more big plays today. I’m really proud of our team and coaches this season. We’ve got an awesome group of seniors that will leave a great legacy on our program.”

The Warriors didn’t change their strips in the final game of the year. The defense held Dordt to just 10 points while it mattered and even put points on the board with a second quarter safety only to have the offense struggle its way to one touchdown and a failed two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter.

On their third drive of the game, Dordt was able to use a little trickery to get on the board. Following a first down run that put them at their own 45-yard line, the Defenders ran a halfback pass in front of their sideline.

Chase Tompkins took the pitch on the right side and then connected with a wide-open Eli Boldan for a 55-yard score with 1:30 on the clock, a 7-0 lead that would stand until the second quarter.

Dordt had their backs against the wall at the start of the second as Chase Lipsys had a big tackle-for-loss on first down to set the ball at the six-yard line. The Defenders lost four more yards as Trevor Havlovic had a tackle behind the line of scrimmage at the two.

After a minimal game on third down, Dordt was forced to punt. With limited room, the ball was snapped through the punter’s hands and into the endzone for a safety, making it 7-2 with just over 13 minutes to go in the half.

Both teams were held in check for the majority of the quarter, up until the last drive by Dordt before the break.

The Defenders took advantage of excellent field position, starting at their own 47-yard line. They moved the ball down the field to the three-yard line before their drive stalled. That set up a 21-yard field goal by Fulton Gunderson, pushing the Dordt lead to 10-2 at the half.

Midland put together their best drive of the game on their first possession of the fourth. The Warriors moved the ball 89 yards in 16 plays, capping it off with a one-yard run by Jacob Jones, who took over the quarterback spot in the second half.

Down two, the Warriors elected to go for the tie. After a pair of penalties by Dordt, they were set up at the one-yard line again. This time around, Jones threw the ball to Havlovic on a fade route but the ball sailed high and fell to the ground untouched. With 7:37 on the clock, Midland trailed 10-8.

Each team had their next drive stopped, and then Dordt was able to move it down into field goal range. With 2:54 remaining, the Defenders missed its 35-yard kick into the wind.

The Warriors’ offense wasn’t able to capitalize on their opportunity as they were backed up to their own nine-yard line following a pair of penalties. Facing a fourth-and-36, Jones tried to connect with a racing Preston Williams down the middle, but was intercepted.

Dordt kept the ball on the ground, looking to run out the remainder of the time. On their third-down play, the Defenders caught the Warriors out of position and scampered into the endzone for the game-clinching touchdown with 13 seconds left.

Offensively, the Warriors gained 236 yards total with 159 through the air and 67 on the ground. Jacob Jones had 121 yards on 13-of-27 passing. Desmond Prussia completed 5-of-8 passes for 38 yards.

Williams caught four passes for 58 yards while Kalynd Coats had five receptions for 36 yards.

On the ground, Levi Markey gained a team-high 52 yards on 11 carries. Jacob Jones ran the ball 14 times for a net of 18 yards with one touchdown. Tyson Denkert had 27 yards on 9 rushes.

Defensively, Chase Lipsys led the charge with eight tackles, including two behind the line of scrimmage. Jordan Ptacek had six stops, while Gage McGill and Dane Christensen each had five.