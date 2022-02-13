 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warriors fall at last second against Dakota Wesleyan

Midland was denied a Senior Day victory by Dakota Wesleyan 76-75 as the Warriors' last second shot fell short.

The Midland seniors put on a show on their special day as the group scored all of Midland’s opening 18 points and 27 of Midland’s 31 first-half points. In their first starts of the season, Tanner DeKock connected on his first three-point shot of the season while Emanuel Bryson was a flawless 4-of-4 from the field on his way to nine points in the half.

After leading 31-27 at the intermission, Midland’s momentum slowed to a screeching halt in the second half.

An early 21-10 DWU run during the period gave the Tigers their biggest lead of the game up at that point with 9:50 left to play.

The two sides traded shots back and forth, but the Warriors saw their deficit jump to double-digits, 71-61, with just 3:22 remaining.

Midland went on a 9-0 run capped by a Laurence Merritt three-pointer to bring the deficit to one-point, 71-70 with 1:29 to go.

On their ensuing two possessions, the Tigers again tried to shake the Warriors. Tigers’ guard Koln Oppold connected on back-to-back jumpers, one being an and-one, to push the score to 76-70 with 30 seconds left.

Merritt raced down the court and drained a triple to bring the contest back to a single possession and then Midland forced consecutive inbounds turnovers to give themselves a chance to win the game with four seconds remaining.

Trailing 76-75, Merritt got a chance to top off his heroics with a game-winning shot, He pump-faked the Tigers’ defender and floated a shot at the basket with time dwindling, but the shot fell short of its target.

Merritt scored a team-high 22 points, Bo Sandquist had 16 points and game-high 9 rebounds. Rounding out the Warriors’ double-digit scorers was Bryson who chipped in 15 points and 5 rebounds.

Next up for Midland (14-14, 5-13 GPAC) is a road trip to face Hastings (7-21, 2-16 GPAC) on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Tip-off is set for 7:45 p.m. at Lynn Farrell Arena in Hastings, Nebraska.

