Warriors fall at Northwestern

Midland men’s soccer’s comeback effort fell short Wednesday night as the Warriors lost to the Northwestern 2-1 on the road.

“Unfortunately we didn’t play our best in a very important game,” said coach Raphael Martinez. “Northwestern was up for it and ready to play from the first minute and we were not. 2-0 was too big of a mountain for us to climb. We will regroup and prepare for Saturday.”

An early goal in the 18th minute put the Warriors in a 1-0 hole after a Northwestern cross junior midfielder Joshua Wingfield, who scored on a header.

Later in the match, after a save by Warrior goalkeeper Matthew Ricci, Northwestern would turn a fortunate bounce into a volley into the box that set up their second goal and gave them a 2-0 lead.

The Warriors were held scoreless until the 73rd minute when a pass into the box by freshman defender Ben Francis set up senior forward Liam Brandso, who then headed the ball out of the keepers reach and into the goal. The goal cut the deficit to one and put the Warriors back into the match.