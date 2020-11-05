Warriors fall in defensive battle

The Midland's men's soccer team lost a 1-0 defensive battle with Concordia Wednesday night at Heedum Field.
“The result didn’t reflect the performance by our guys tonight,” said coach Raphael Martinez. “I thought we controlled the game and created more opportunities. Unfortunately, that is soccer. The team that plays better doesn’t always win.”
Similar to their matchups the last few seasons, the Warriors and Bulldogs were very physical and the mood was tense all night, as there would be two yellow cards given out along with a total of 17 fouls on the night.
The first half was a gritty affair and Midland finished with more fouls (6) than shot attempts (4). Concordia was also quiet offensively in the half with only 4 shot attempts, but a late corner kick would spark some life into their attack.
While Midland was attempting to clear the corner kick, the Bulldogs got a timely interception in the box that sophomore midfielder Matt Schultz turned on and fired into the back of the net.
The goal would give Concordia a 1-0 lead going into the intermission.
The second half was filled with much more attack as Midland battled to try and draw even. The Warriors had 9 shot attempts (4 on goal) and dominated much of the possession in the final 25 minutes of the match. Senior midfielder Jared Money earned a few opportunities with two shots on goal and a third shot that was just wide right.
Warriors’ sophomore Matthew Ricci was strong in goal in the half as he saved three shots and helped his defense to draw the Bulldogs offsides three times.
Sophomore defender Yannick Pohland’s header was saved in the waning seconds, which would seal the match and give Concordia (8-2-1, 6-1-1) the victory.
The Warriors (5-3, 5-3) will take the pitch again on November 11 at home against Briar Cliff University (8-0, 6-0). The GPAC matchup is set to kickoff at 2:30 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!