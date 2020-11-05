Warriors fall in defensive battle

The Midland's men's soccer team lost a 1-0 defensive battle with Concordia Wednesday night at Heedum Field.

“The result didn’t reflect the performance by our guys tonight,” said coach Raphael Martinez. “I thought we controlled the game and created more opportunities. Unfortunately, that is soccer. The team that plays better doesn’t always win.”

Similar to their matchups the last few seasons, the Warriors and Bulldogs were very physical and the mood was tense all night, as there would be two yellow cards given out along with a total of 17 fouls on the night.

The first half was a gritty affair and Midland finished with more fouls (6) than shot attempts (4). Concordia was also quiet offensively in the half with only 4 shot attempts, but a late corner kick would spark some life into their attack.

While Midland was attempting to clear the corner kick, the Bulldogs got a timely interception in the box that sophomore midfielder Matt Schultz turned on and fired into the back of the net.

The goal would give Concordia a 1-0 lead going into the intermission.