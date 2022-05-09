Warriors fall in GPAC tournament title series

It took all three games of the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Championship Series to decide a winner on Saturday afternoon with Midland ending the day as tournament runners-up.

The Warriors won the opening game 4-3 before falling 1-0 and 2-0 to champions Mount Marty.

Midland 4, Mount Marty 3

After giving up a run in the top of the first, the Warriors responded with a pair of their own in the bottom. Emily Prai led off with a walk and then moved over to third after Aliyah Rincon reached on an error by the Lancers’ third baseman.

Roni Foote brought in Prai with a sacrifice fly and set up Rincon to score on a single by Diana Nisbett three batters later, giving Midland a 2-1 lead.

Mount Marty worked their way to a tie with a run in the third and then moved in front with a run in the fifth.

In the bottom of the fifth, Foote came through with the biggest hit of the day as she launched a ball over the left field fence with Prai on base, putting the Warriors in front 4-3.

Rincon shut the door on the Lancers in the 6th and 7th, allowing two hits. For the game, she went the distance, spreading eight hits over seven innings while earning three strikeouts.

Mount Marty 1, Midland 0

Midland's Hailee Fliam got the call for the Warriors and pitched a six-hitter on her birthday and graduation day. She went a full seven innings, allowing one run while striking out three.

Her counterpart, Maureena Vornhagen, also went a full seven innings, allowing just two hits and one walk, while striking out six Warriors.

The lone, deciding run of the game came in the top of the 7th as the Lancers led off with a single followed by an error, putting the go-ahead run on second base. Following a sacrifice bunt to move her to third, Mount Marty’s Janeah Castro hit a liner up the middle to score the eventual winning run.

Mount Marty 2, Midland 0

With the series tied at a game apiece, each team sent out their winning pitcher for the third game. Just like game two, it was another pitchers’ duel with Midland’s Rincon taking on Mount Marty’s Vornhagen.

Rincon worked her way through a few stretches in the middle innings but went the complete game. She gave up seven hits and two earned runs while striking out four. Vornhagen kept things rolling from game two with just three hits allowed and six punchouts.

The Lancers plated a run in the second and another in the third as they relied on their pitching and defense throughout.

In the second, Mount Marty worked the bases loaded and then got an RBI fielder’s choice to break the scoreless tie. The third inning saw the Lancer get a timely single to center with a runner on second for the insurance run.

Midland (36-10) will learn their destination and opening-round foes on Tuesday when the NAIA releases the pods for the ten championship opening round sites.

The Warriors will be making their fourth straight appearance in the NAIA Postseason, having made it to the first stage of the national tournament in 2018, 2019, and 2021.

