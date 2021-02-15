Warriors fall in nail-biter in South Dakota

Midland’s shot at the buzzer fell short, leaving the Warriors with an 82-81 loss to Dakota Wesleyan Sunday afternoon.

The Valentine’s Day matchup was a make-up of a postponed meeting from December.

The game was an offensive affair right out of the gates, as shots fell for both sides.

The Warriors played one of their most efficient halves of the season, shooting 19-of-32 (53.4%) from the field, with only two fouls committed, and no turnovers during the first half.

Although they committed six turnovers, the Tigers’ offense was also clicking as they shot 5 for 8 from the arc (62.5%) and 17 of 25 (68.0%) from the field in the first half.

The Tigers led by as much as six, 36-30, with 3:21 to go in the period but the Warriors responded with a 12-4 run to take a 42-40 advantage into the intermission.

Midland’s backcourt duo of Bo Sandquist and Laurence Merritt powered the offense in the second half as they caught fire from beyond the arc. The two combined for eight three-point field goals and 29 points in just the second half.