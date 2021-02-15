Warriors fall in nail-biter in South Dakota

Midland’s shot at the buzzer fell short, leaving the Warriors with an 82-81 loss to Dakota Wesleyan Sunday afternoon.
The Valentine’s Day matchup was a make-up of a postponed meeting from December.
The game was an offensive affair right out of the gates, as shots fell for both sides.
The Warriors played one of their most efficient halves of the season, shooting 19-of-32 (53.4%) from the field, with only two fouls committed, and no turnovers during the first half.
Although they committed six turnovers, the Tigers’ offense was also clicking as they shot 5 for 8 from the arc (62.5%) and 17 of 25 (68.0%) from the field in the first half.
The Tigers led by as much as six, 36-30, with 3:21 to go in the period but the Warriors responded with a 12-4 run to take a 42-40 advantage into the intermission.
Midland’s backcourt duo of Bo Sandquist and Laurence Merritt powered the offense in the second half as they caught fire from beyond the arc. The two combined for eight three-point field goals and 29 points in just the second half.
The Warriors pushed their advantage to as high as eight points, but Tigers’ guard Nick Harden scored four consecutive points to halve the deficit. Harden proved to be a thorn in the Warriors’ side all game as he finished with 27 points and 5 assists.
After both sides traded baskets for most of the half, a Merritt three-point shot gave the Warriors a 76-74 advantage with just 2:13 to go. The shot marked the sixth lead change of the half.
After a Tigers’ layup, guard Emanuel Bryson gave the Warriors the lead again with a quick drive to the basket at 78-76 with 1:44 to go.
On the other end, the Tigers drew fouls on both of their ensuing offensive possessions, connecting on three of their four attempts to take a 79-78 lead with 46 seconds to go.
During the Warriors’ next possession, Merritt pulled a deep shot from beyond the arc and drained the shot to give the Warriors the lead yet again, 81-79, with just 32 seconds left.
The Tigers snatched the lead back on the next possession thanks to Harden’s fifth three-pointer of the afternoon, putting Midland down 82-81 with 22 seconds left.
In their final possession of the game, the Warriors came up empty on two separate game-winning attempts as a Bryson layup attempt was blocked out of bounds and an Arturo Montes’ three-point attempt fell short.
The Warriors were led in scoring by Merritt with 24 points. Bryson (20), Sandquist (19), and Montes (11) rounded out the Warriors’ group of double-digit scorers.
Midland (5-17, 3-16 GPAC) will be at Hastings (6-17, 2-16 GPAC) next Saturday for their final game of the 2020-2021 season.