Warriors fall in OT to Tigers

Midland dropped it’s second-straight game by a possession, falling 79-76 in overtime on the road at Dakota Wesleyan.

The Warriors and Tigers were tied at 72 apiece with under a minute to go in the extra period Wednesday.

A triple from Tigers’ Koln Oppold broke the draw with 54 seconds remaining and proved to be the game’s final lead change as DWU held on for the close win.

The game was back and forth all night as the two sides were tied at 15 different times and swapped leads 13 times.

Both teams were very physical and aggressive, forcing the offense to earn their points at the stripe.

There was a combined 36 points scored at the free-throw line as Midland shot 19-of-23 (82.6%) and the Tigers shot 17-of-21 (81%).

While Midland was able to limit the perimeter scoring of the Tigers, 8-of-29 (27.6%), it was the paint presence of Dakota Wesleyan that proved to be too much.

The Tigers scored nine second-chance points and were 19-of-30 (63.3%) on all shots inside of the arc.

The Warriors continued to fight, and although they didn’t hold a lead in the final seven minutes of regulation, they were still able to force overtime after a pair of Jake Rueschhoff free throws tied the game at 65.

Bo Sandquist and the Tigers’ Oppold battled it out in the extra period, both scoring seven points. Sandquist finished with 16 points. T

he Warriors came up short at the buzzer when a Sandquist three-point heave was no good.

Laurence Merritt led the Warriors in scoring with 18 while Rueschhoff added 17.

Midland (14-6, 5-5) will be back on the court on Saturday with a conference road matchup at Northwestern (15-5, 7-3 GPAC).

The Warriors will be looking to sweep the Raiders for the first time since the 2014-2015 season after winning 77-66 earlier this season.

Tip-off is set for 3:45 p.m. at the Bultman Center in Orange City, Iowa on Jan. 15.

