Warriors fall in shootout with Briar Cliff

The Midland men's basketball team lost a shootout with Briar Cliff 88-83 Saturday.

With the loss, Midland falls to 3-8 overall and 1-7 in conference play while BCU improves to 5-6 and 3-4 in the GPAC.

The first half was highlighted by the scoring prowess of what seemed to be every player who stepped on the court. The two sides combined to have eleven players score at least five points in the half and both sides shot well above 50% from the field.

The Warriors shot 18-of-32 (56.3%) and were led by freshman forward Colby Tichota who had nine points and did not miss a shot in the half (4-of-4). Some miscues on the defensive end held the Warriors back from capitalizing on their great offensive half as the Chargers shot 19-of-28 (67.9%) from the field and 9-of-13 (69.2%) from the arc. The Chargers held a narrow 49-43 lead at the break.

A quick 12-6 run to start the second half by the Warriors forced a tie at 55 apiece less than four minutes in. However, the Chargers would respond with a run of their own. They outscored the Warriors 15-6 to take their biggest lead of the game, 70-61, just before the midway point.