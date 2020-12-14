Warriors fall in shootout with Briar Cliff

The Midland men's basketball team lost a shootout with Briar Cliff 88-83 Saturday.
With the loss, Midland falls to 3-8 overall and 1-7 in conference play while BCU improves to 5-6 and 3-4 in the GPAC.
The first half was highlighted by the scoring prowess of what seemed to be every player who stepped on the court. The two sides combined to have eleven players score at least five points in the half and both sides shot well above 50% from the field.
The Warriors shot 18-of-32 (56.3%) and were led by freshman forward Colby Tichota who had nine points and did not miss a shot in the half (4-of-4). Some miscues on the defensive end held the Warriors back from capitalizing on their great offensive half as the Chargers shot 19-of-28 (67.9%) from the field and 9-of-13 (69.2%) from the arc. The Chargers held a narrow 49-43 lead at the break.
A quick 12-6 run to start the second half by the Warriors forced a tie at 55 apiece less than four minutes in. However, the Chargers would respond with a run of their own. They outscored the Warriors 15-6 to take their biggest lead of the game, 70-61, just before the midway point.
The Warriors made quick work of the deficit with four consecutive three-pointers by guards Laurence Merritt, Jake Rueschhoff, and Tanner DeKock. Their efforts would tie the game at 75 apiece and then a Rueschhoff layup would give Midland their first lead since early in the game with 6:26 to go.
The two sides traded the lead back and forth over the next three minutes before two layups by Briar Cliff gave them an 84-81 lead with 2:40 to go. With just 36 seconds remaining junior Bo Sandquist knocked down a jump shot to cut the lead to just one and after a pair of Chargers’ free throws, the Warriors would get a chance to tie.
Midland turned the ball over on an offensive foul, ending the comeback attempt. A pair of free throws by BCU would seal the game for the Chargers, 88-83.
The Warriors were led in scoring by Rueschhoff who had a season-high 22 points and Merritt with 19 points.
Midland (3-8, 1-7 GPAC) will be back on the court once more at home this calendar year as they host Concordia (9-3, 6-2 GPAC) on Tuesday, Dec. 15, in a GPAC matchup. The game is set to tip-off at 8 p.m. at Wikert Event Center in Fremont.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!