Warriors fall in shootout with Morningside

The Midland men's basketball team fell 98-72 to No. 15 Morningside Saturday.

The first half of the contest was highlighted by a long-range shooting duel between Warriors guard Bo Sandquist and Mustangs guard Will Pottebaum.

The two guards combined for 11 of the 15 total 3 pointers that were made before the intermission.

Sandquist connected on 5 of 9 from deep, while Pottebaum finishing a near-perfect 6 of 7 from deep including a stretch where he single-handedly led the Mustangs on a 15-0 run, connecting on five three-point shots.

The efficient scoring was enough to give the Mustangs some breathing room going into the break, leading 49-39.

The second half proved to be much more of a challenge for the Warriors as they went cold from the field while the Mustangs offense kept clicking. Warriors’ guard Emanuel Bryson did his best to keep the team in the fight with six consecutive points to start the half, but it wouldn’t be enough to stick with the high-scoring Mustangs.

Morningside had 11 different scorers in the half and pushed their lead to as many as 21, 72-51, at the 11:07 mark.